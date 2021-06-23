Gateway extends STEM Scholars application deadline to July 15
Gateway Technical College has extended the SC Johnson STEM Scholars Pathway program application deadline to July 15. The SC Johnson STEM Scholars Pathway represents a life-changing opportunity to 2021 high school graduates who live within the Racine Unified School District. It pays for tuition, fees, books and supplies for students to earn a degree at Gateway Technical College, and then pays for students to complete a four-year degree at Carthage College, Concordia University Wisconsin or Milwaukee School of Engineering.www.gtc.edu