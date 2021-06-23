Bond set at $100,000 for Salem man charged with armed robbery

Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 37-year-old Salem man charged with the late Saturday night armed robbery of Biggie’s Convenience Store at Route 161 and I-57. Jarid Walker of Indiana Street was also charged in Marion County Court on Wednesday with felony aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police following a high-speed chase with Centralia Police that ended in a crash early Monday morning. Police were attempting to stop Walker’s car that matched the description of the one involved in the Biggie’s robbery when the chase began on 5th Street. The chase ended when Walker missed the t-intersection at U.S. 51 and Illinois Route 15 in Ashley. He was treated at St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia before being taken into custody and moved to the Marion County Jail.