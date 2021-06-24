Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Japanese stocks wobble on uncertainty over Fed, earnings

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japanese shares were flat on Thursday, as traders eyed the latest statements from U.S. Federal Reserve officials, while uncertainty over domestic corporate earnings kept investors on the sidelines.

As of 0015 GMT, Nikkei share average was flat at 28,863.88, while the broader Topix slipped 0.14% to 1,946.45.

Although the market has been recovering from last week’s losses, triggered by a hawkish shift in the U.S. Fed’s policy guidance, it is starting to lose traction, analysts said.

“U.S. inflation could stay at high levels, so we will need more data on inflation, wages and employment. And, quarterly earnings will be a few weeks away, the market is running out of trading factors,” Nobuhiko Kuramochi, senior strategist at Mizuho Securities said.

Two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell played down rising price pressures.

Many hospitality-related shares, which led index’s gains before the Fed meeting outcome, have now succumbed to profit-taking.

West Japan Railway fell 1.9% while department store operators Isetan Mitsukoshi and Takashimaya lost 1.9% each.

Sumitomo Forestry fell 2.3% after the company announced a plan to sell new 16 million shares, which amount to 8.7% of its existing shares to raise up to 37.1 billion yen ($334.32 million).

Toshiba erased early losses to trade 0.4% higher after weekly financial magazine Diamond reported Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory, in which Toshiba holds a 40.6% stake, plans to list as early as in September.

Some growth shares outperformed after U.S. tech stocks hit a record high overnight.

Electronic parts maker Sumco and Minebea Mitsumi added 2.4% and 1.8%, respectively.

Mercari rose more than 10% after the flea market app operator bumped up its outlook to forecast a net annual profit of 5 billion yen, its first annual profit since its listing in June 2018.

Eisai gained 3.7% after the drugmaker said U.S. regulator had granted breakthrough therapy designation to their experimental therapy, lecanemab, for patients with early Alzheimer’s.

($1 = 110.9700 yen)

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
167K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Eisai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikkei#Japanese#U S Federal Reserve#0015 Gmt#Topix#The U S Fed#Mizuho Securities#Fed Chair#Isetan Mitsukoshi#Takashimaya#Sumitomo Forestry#Diamond#Kioxia Holdings Corp#Toshiba Memory#Mercari
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Stocks
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksUS News and World Report

Stock Markets on Edge Over Delta Virus Variant, Fed Policy

LONDON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global shares inched back from record highs on Tuesday on concerns about new coronavirus outbreaks in Asia undercutting an economic recovery, while investors remained on edge over the United States' exit from accommodative policy. European stocks, as measured by the pan-European STOXX 600 index, were up 0.4%,...
Marketsbusinesshala.com

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firm dollar, Fed officials’ hawkish views

(Analyst adds comments and updates prices) * Substantial progress on inflation target – Fed’s Barkin. June 29 (Businesshala) – Gold prices fell on Tuesday to hover near a one-week low in the previous session, weighed down by a stronger dollar and concerns that the US Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected. Will give.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold inches lower on firm US dollar, Fed's hawkish stance

BENGALURU (June 29): Gold prices eased on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar made bullion expensive for holders of other currencies while concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected also dented the metal's appeal. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, though a...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Back on it's Feet but Central Bank Log Jam May Stifle Recovery

- EUR/USD recovers 1.19 after USD’s momentum fades. - But relative central bank stances may stifle recovery. - As Fed questions market pricing & ECB stands pat. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1795-1.1819. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange...
Stocksthevibes.com

Tokyo stocks lower after Wall Street closes mixed

TOKYO – Tokyo stocks opened lower today in subdued trade after a mixed close on Wall Street, with eyes shifting to key United States economic indicators due later this week. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.71%, or 205.96 points, at 28,842.06 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.82%, or 16.04 points, to 1,949.63.
StocksPosted by
Times Leader

Global stocks mixed ahead of US jobs report

BEIJING (AP) — European stock markets opened higher Tuesday while Asia declined as investors looked ahead to U.S. jobs data for signs of inflation pressure. London and Frankfurt gained while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed lower. Wall Street futures were mixed. Investors are swinging between optimism about a global...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD Gains For A Second Day In A Row

The US Dollar gained yesterday against a basket of its counterparts with the exception of JPY maybe because safe haven flows tended to favor the Japanese currency even more. Recent comments made by Fed officials tended to increase the attention of the market in regards to financial data and given that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week stated that the bank will not act simply on fear of inflation focus is on the employment data due out this week. On the fundamental front the progress made in the agreement of another infrastructure spending package tends to provide some support for the USD as well as US stockmarkets of which Nasdaq reached new record highs. In the Forex market both the greenback and the Yen tended to gain on the market’s worries which are related to the Delta strain of the pandemic enjoying some safe haven inflows. Attention could also turn to today’s US financial releases, while EUR traders may keep an eye out for Germany’s inflation rates.
Businessstateofpress.com

Gold sees biggest monthly drop since 2016 | Business and Economy News

As US Fed officials sped up their plans for tightening policy, gold prices dropped below $1,800 an ounce. Gold headed for the biggest monthly drop in more than four years after the Federal Reserve sped up their expected pace of policy tightening, sending prices tumbling below $1,800 an ounce. The...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Tech stocks propel S&P 500, Nasdaq to fresh highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Indexes up: Dow 0.11%, S&P 500 0.07%, Nasdaq 0.19% (Updates prices, graphic) June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks continued their momentum on Tuesday, with all three major indexes...
Marketskitco.com

Gold is looking at worst June since 2013 as prices plunge on stronger dollar

(Kitco News) Gold saw a sharp drop on Tuesday as prices touched 2.5-month lows and headed for the worst June performance since 2013. The yellow metal is trading down 7.6% on the month. On a month-on-month basis, gold is on track to see its worst performance since November 2016, when the precious metal dropped more than 8%. In June 2013, gold dropped 11%.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Fed gives back Wall St power over investor payouts

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wall Street has won back the power of the purse. After passing central bank stress tests last week, the largest lenders can rely more on their own discretion when it comes to paying dividends and buybacks. Investors can now see how much each bank has to give, from the Federal Reserve’s perspective, if not exactly how much will actually come their way.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq closes at record high, lifted by Apple

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Morgan Stanley jumps on surprise dividend hike (Updates with end of session) June 29 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed at a record high on Tuesday, lifted by Apple...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-U.S. dollar gains as new virus outbreaks seen undermining global recovery

* U.S. dollar advances to one-week high * Delta variant adds uncertainty to global recovery * U.S. consumer confidence rises * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds new comments, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose to a one-week peak on Tuesday, posting its largest single daily gain in roughly two weeks, as new coronavirus outbreaks threatened to derail a global economic recovery, with the Australian and New Zealand dollars leading losses. A decline in risk appetite benefits the U.S. dollar as a safe haven. Fears over the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus are denting sentiment at a time markets are on edge after the Federal Reserve shocked traders with a hawkish tilt earlier this month. Indonesia is grappling with record high cases, while Malaysia is set to extend a lockdown and Thailand has announced new restrictions. Spain and Portugal are imposing travel restrictions on unvaccinated British travelers, even as some states in Australia tightened movement curbs. "Generally it's about increasing concerns over the Delta variant and it's just hurting the market somewhat," said Amo Sahota, director at corporate FX advisory firm Klarity FX in San Francisco. "The market got its head turned with the severity of the some of the lockdowns in places such as Australia," he added. In afternoon trading in New York, the dollar index, a gauge of its value against six major currencies, rose 0.2% to 92.077, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since around mid-June. The greenback's correlation with general risk appetite as seen from the global daily caseloads of COVID-19 has weakened in recent weeks as market attention has been more focused on when the Fed will exit its massive policy stimulus. But that correlation has started to strengthen since last week. "We went from a certain and stable background in Q2 to a lot more uncertainty going forward, and markets have to price that," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe in London. The dollar also got a boost after data showed U.S. consumer confidence increased in June to its highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago. That lifted expectations for strong economic growth in the second quarter. The euro declined 0.2% to $1.1896, edging back toward the 2-1/2-month low touched on June 18. Investors are also looking to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls, with a new jobs forecast of 690,000 in June compared with 559,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll of economists. "Stepped-up dollar buying is a sign of investor confidence that America's June jobs report could be one of the year's strongest," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. Elsewhere, sterling gained 0.2% to $1.3842. The Australian dollar, seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, fell 0.7% to US$0.7510 amid concerns over renewed COVID-19 lockdowns across parts of the country. The New Zealand dollar was also lower in sympathy, down 0.7% at US$0.6988. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:26PM (1926 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0710 91.8670 +0.24% 2.323% +92.1940 +91.8520 Euro/Dollar $1.1897 $1.1923 -0.21% -2.62% +$1.1930 +$1.1878 Dollar/Yen 110.5500 110.6200 -0.06% +6.99% +110.7550 +110.4350 Euro/Yen 131.52 131.90 -0.29% +3.62% +131.9400 +131.2900 Dollar/Swiss 0.9213 0.9200 +0.16% +4.15% +0.9233 +0.9190 Sterling/Dollar $1.3844 $1.3880 -0.26% +1.34% +$1.3882 +$1.3814 Dollar/Canadian 1.2394 1.2342 +0.43% -2.66% +1.2398 +1.2333 Aussie/Dollar $0.7510 $0.7565 -0.72% -2.37% +$0.7570 +$0.7508 Euro/Swiss 1.0958 1.0964 -0.05% +1.40% +1.0972 +1.0953 Euro/Sterling 0.8593 0.8590 +0.03% -3.85% +0.8609 +0.8588 NZ $0.6990 $0.7042 -0.75% -2.67% +$0.7051 +$0.6980 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.5615 8.5320 +0.37% -0.27% +8.5810 +8.5190 Euro/Norway 10.1871 10.1730 +0.14% -2.67% +10.2137 +10.1560 Dollar/Sweden 8.5293 8.5088 -0.05% +4.06% +8.5522 +8.5101 Euro/Sweden 10.1485 10.1536 -0.05% +0.72% +10.1707 +10.1386 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jonathan Oatis)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields stall ahead of June jobs data

(Updates throughout; adds analyst comments, upcoming ADP report, and reverse repo volume) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields hugged the unchanged mark on Tuesday as the market waited to see how June U.S. employment data, due later this week, might affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. The benchmark 10-year yield, which rose as high as 1.51% earlier in the session, was last flat at 1.4782%. "We're sitting in a little bit of consolidation range on a technical level," said Ellis Phifer, managing director in fixed income research at Raymond James, noting "the calm before the potential storm" that the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report due out Friday could bring. Ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's data, Wednesday's ADP National Employment Report is expected to show private payrolls rose by 600,000 in June, after surging by 978,000 in May. While the ADP report is at times not a good predictor of the government's data, it will still be watched by the market, particularly if there are any substantial revisions to its May numbers, said Andrew Richman, senior fixed income strategist at Sterling Capital Management. A clearer picture of the jobs market, a key focus of the Fed, will emerge in the coming months when enhanced unemployment benefits end and students head back to classrooms, freeing parents to return to work, said Bill Merz, chief fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. He cited many unknowns regarding the speed and magnitude of the Fed's easing of the accommodative policies put in place last year to aid the coronavirus-battered economy. "The bottom line is that we're all macro investors now and the macro picture is cloudy," Merz said, noting concerns about how much the economy can be tightened even as the flood of stimulus continues. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Tuesday he would be ready to start tapering the central bank's $120 billion in monthly asset purchases as soon as "substantial further progress" on employment has been met. Meanwhile, the amount of cash flowing into the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase operation hit a record high $841.2 billion on Tuesday. While volume has been building since March, it grew further after the Fed earlier this month raised the rate it pays on reverse repurchase agreements to 0.05% from 0% as part of technical adjustments to keep the effective federal funds rate from falling too low. The two-year Treasury yield was last less than a basis point lower at 0.2524%. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last less than a basis point steeper at 122.58 basis points. June 29 Tuesday 3:10PM New York / 1910 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 -0.002 Two-year note 99-191/256 0.2524 -0.004 Three-year note 99-98/256 0.4602 0.000 Five-year note 99-236/256 0.891 -0.003 Seven-year note 100-12/256 1.243 -0.001 10-year note 101-88/256 1.4782 0.000 20-year bond 103-160/256 2.0274 -0.004 30-year bond 106-56/256 2.0939 -0.004 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.00 1.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Paul Simao and Richard Chang)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Bitcoin rises 5.4% to $36,361.69

June 29 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 5.44% to $36,361.69 on Tuesday, adding $1,874.58 to its previous close. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 31.1% from the year's low of $27,734 hit on Jan. 4. Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, gained 6.53% to $2,218.39,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P, Nasdaq rise to record closes

June 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both registered record closing highs on Tuesday, lifted by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and other technology stocks after an upbeat consumer confidence report. The S&P 500, helped by a jump in Morgan Stanley (MS.N) shares on news of a dividend increase,...