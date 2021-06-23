NFL To Allow COVID-19 Opt-Outs In 2021

The NFL has come out with some sweeping updates to the COVID-19 policies with regard to players, coaches, staffers and their respective vaccination statuses. One of the details that got lost in the initial hullabaloo over the vaccination protocols is that fans will be permitted to attend training camp. Last year’s pandemic restrictions kept everyone away from camp other than players and necessary coaches and staff, and all were required to wear masks at all times. Now both fans and the media will once again have access to training camp practice sessions.