Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL To Allow COVID-19 Opt-Outs In 2021

By Sam Robinson
profootballrumors.com
 6 days ago

The NFL and NFLPA have come to an agreement regarding COVID-19 opt-outs, but players will have less time to make a decision than they did last year. Players must inform their respective teams by 3pm CT July 2 if they intend to opt out of the 2021 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. The payout structure for opt-outs has changed as well. Players deemed high risks for developing complications from the coronavirus will still receive $350K, Pelissero adds, but those classified as non-high-risk opt-outs will not be paid. Last year, non-high-risk players received a $150K stipend. Players had until August 6 to opt out in 2020.

www.profootballrumors.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Players#Nfl Teams#Covid#Opt Out#American Football#Nflpa#Nfl Com#Covid Protocols#Bills#Usa Today Sports Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Football
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Micah Parsons Signs 4-Year Guaranteed $17 Million Contract With Cowboys

FRISCO - Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys first-round pick in the recent NFL Draft on Wednesday signed his first pro contract. Sources tell CowboysSI.com that the agreement was reached this week with the linebacker from Penn State, who will now play under the terms of the standard four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season.
NFL247Sports

NFL and NFLPA Agree To Updated COVID-19 Protocols For 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There were always going to be procedures in place for the NFL with COVID-19 for the 2021 season. It was never going to simply go away. The NFL and NFLPA agreed to protocols for the 2021 season with training camp and the season just around the corner and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero dropped the news on the agreement today.
NFLNFL

Half of NFL teams have 51 or more players vaccinated for COVID-19

After a fairly busy run of news on the COVID-19 vaccine front in the NFL last week, an update on progress seems to have the league's members near a milestone of sorts. Sixteen of the NFL's 32 teams have 51 or more players vaccinated, while the other 16 teams have 50 or fewer players vaccinated, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
NFLjioforme.com

NFL Steelers “Tops” for COVID-19 Vaccine Shots? – NFL Sports

Early Tuesday, Tom Pericello of the NFL Network report More than half of the players currently on the league list have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have set the standard for immunization of players as of the first day of the mandatory minicamp. Pittsburgh...
NFLWTVF

NFL, players agree to new COVID-19 protocols for those vaccinated

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have reached a deal on new protocols for the 2021 season for fully vaccinated players and staff, specifically addressing policies for summer training camps and preseason games happening in a few weeks, according to the NFL Network. The changes reflect recent guidance updates...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL's new COVID vaccination policy will allow fans at training camp

The NFL has come out with some sweeping updates to the COVID-19 policies with regard to players, coaches, staffers and their respective vaccination statuses. One of the details that got lost in the initial hullabaloo over the vaccination protocols is that fans will be permitted to attend training camp. Last year’s pandemic restrictions kept everyone away from camp other than players and necessary coaches and staff, and all were required to wear masks at all times. Now both fans and the media will once again have access to training camp practice sessions.
NFLphysiciansweekly.com

Covid-19: NFL Scores With RT-PCR Tests

Testing program suggests rapid antigen POC tests of little use in people with lower viral loads. Routine reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing for Covid-19 successfully detected early SARS-CoV-2 infection among professional athletes in the National Football League (NFL)—but rapid antigen point-of-care (aPOC) testing dropped the ball, researchers found.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL opt-out deadline for 2021 season set for players

Chargers players have until July 2 to decide if they want to opt out of the 2021 regular season. Players must inform their clubs of their intentions to opt out by 1 p.m. PT next Friday, but individuals deemed “high-risk” to COVID-19 will once again be given a $350,000 stipend, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
NFLFrankfort Times

NFL players who voluntarily opt out get no stipend this year

NFL players must decide by July 2 if they plan to opt out of playing this season due to COVID-19 concerns, though voluntary opt-outs will not be paid any stipend this year. In a memo sent to clubs Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league and the NFL Players Association agreed that only high-risk players will receive a stipend of $350,000. Voluntary opt-outs got a $150,000 stipend in 2020.
NFLchatsports.com

Players can opt out of 2021 NFL season, but with one major change

While tremendous progress has been made in the United States with vaccines, we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and the more transmissible Delta variant may yet have an impact throughout the country (particularly in regions with lower vaccination rates). With the NFL preseason less than two...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Notes: NFL offering voluntary opt outs again in 2021

According to a post by the Around the NFL staff on the league site and reporting by Tom Pelissero, players will once again have the option to voluntarily opt out of playing in 2021. The deadline to make the decision to opt-out, which cannot be reversed once made, is next Friday:
NFLYardbarker

Houston Texans and COVID Opt-Out: A 2021 Concern?

Hopefully the clock is ticking on the eradication of the pandemic. But in the meantime, the clock is ticking on NFL players, members of the Houston Texans of course included, on whether they will decide if they wish to opt out of the 2021 NFL season. The deadline to do...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFL protocol for vaccinated, unvaccinated players differs vastly

The NFL has handed out its protocols for the 2021 season and the difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated players and personnel is huge. When the NFL made the decision to steadfastly go forward with last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to set forth a strict set of protocols that players and teams as a whole had to follow in order to, hopefully, make it through the year healthy. Now, there were obviously positive tests and some hiccups but, overall, the protocols appeared effective.
NFLYardbarker

NFL Deadline Raises Possibility of Aaron Rodgers Opt-Out for 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could make a stunning move amid speculative trade interest from the Denver Broncos. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Friday that the disgruntled MVP quarterback, lock-stepped in a standoff with the Green Bay Packers, would save $18.3 million in yet-to-be-paid money — signing and roster bonuses — by opting out of the 2021 NFL season by the July 2 deadline.
NFLallfans.co

Chiefs players have until July 2 to opt out of the 2021 NFL season

The NFL is allowing players to opt out of the 2021 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with some stipulations that they didn’t have last season. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Kansas City Chiefs players and players across the league have until Friday, July 2 to officially opt out of the 2021 NFL season. Players who choose to opt out will have their contracts paused for the year, essentially picking up where they left off the following season without the team losing a year of control.
NFLallfans.co

Raiders Roster Evaluation: Patrick Omameh

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters. The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era. That’s why we’ll...