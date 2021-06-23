Cancel
NFL

Brett Favre says it's 'unfair' for transgender athletes to compete in the Olympics

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujYWy_0adeAgvs00
  • ”It’s not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that’s fine. I got no problem with it. But you can’t compete against — males cannot compete against females,” Favre said during an episode of his podcast.
  • The comments come as New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, 43, qualified for the country’s women’s weightlifting team for the Tokyo Olympics next month.
  • Hubbard competed in men’s weightlifting competitions before transitioning in her 30s.

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre says it's unfair to allow transgender women to compete in the Olympics, following the recent announcement of the first transgender athlete selected for the upcoming Olympic games.

“It’s a man competing as a woman,” Favre said during an episode of his podcast this week.

“That’s unfair. It’s not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that’s fine. I got no problem with it. But you can’t compete against — males cannot compete against females,” the former Green Bay Packers quarterback said.

“If I was a true female — I can’t believe I’m saying that — and I was competing in weightlifting and lost to this person, I would be beside myself,” Favre added.

The comments come as New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, 43, qualified for the country’s women’s weightlifting team for the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Hubbard competed in men’s weightlifting competitions before transitioning in her 30s and has met requirements laid out by the International Olympic Committee for trans athletes and fair competition.

The total testosterone level for an athlete transitioning from male to female must remain below 10 nanomoles per liter for at least a year, and the athlete’s gender identity cannot be changed for four years. Hubbard has not competed against men since 2001.

