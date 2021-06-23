Bulldogs in the NFL: Where Dak Prescott ranks, according to NFL analyst

There's no question that Dak Prescott is the best quarterback Mississippi State has had in recent history. Prescott has had no shortage of impressive moments in the NFL since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. The team has expressed its confidence in Prescott in a big way, making him the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL this year with a contract that pays him $160 million over the next four seasons.