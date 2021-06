Alert! Alert! Something dastardly has occurred. Former Duke star and current NBA analyst Jay Williams had his Twitter account hacked last night. It is unclear for how long this anonymous sicko had command of Williams’s account, but we can assume that this was the work of a highly trained operative. Who else would have the technical capacity and the sinister foresight to crack Williams’s password, bide their time, and then strike at the perfect moment, unleashing a single tweet so horrifying that Williams would never be able to recover from the damage to his reputation.