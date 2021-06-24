Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants overcome Ohtani, rally in 13th for 9-3 win over Halos

ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. -- — By the time the San Francisco Giants got back to the clubhouse from a 13-inning marathon against the Los Angeles Angels, they were looking at starting pitcher Kevin Gausman a bit funny. “Did you pitch in this game?" manager Gabe Kapler jokingly asked him. Gausman did...

www.espn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griffin Canning
Person
Kurt Suzuki
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Phil Gosselin
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Justin Upton
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Max Stassi
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Lagares
Person
Dominic Leone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Angels#Statcast#Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBMLB

Ohtani HR not enough as Halos fall to A's

OAKLAND -- With lefty Andrew Heaney at 94 pitches through five innings, Angels manager Joe Maddon opted to leave him in to face the left-handed hitting Matt Olson to lead off the sixth with the game tied. But Heaney gave up a single on a 1-2 curveball to Olson and...
MLBfantasypros.com

Shohei Ohtani hits 22nd homer of the year in 8-3 win over Detroit

Ohtani is now firmly in the top-five among all eligible hitters in home runs (22), RBIs (52), and OPS (.998). Moreover, he's sitting in the top-two percent among all hitters in average exit velocity, maximum exit velocity, hard hit percentage, and barrel percentage. Ohtani will look to continue his MVP-worthy season on Sunday against Detroit.
MLBMLB

Ohtani gets Halos' first full-capacity start

OAKLAND -- It’s always an event when two-way star Shohei Ohtani takes the mound, but it’s set to be extra special on Thursday, as he’ll be starting on Reopening Day for the Angels, who return to hosting games at full capacity for the first time since 2019. The game, which...
MLBallfans.co

Tigers overcome Ohtani’s 23rd home run, avoid sweep to Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani got four hits in the past three games against the Tigers. All four were homers, including a two-run shot in the fifth inning Sunday that put him tied atop the majors with 23 this season. So when the Angels’ fearsome slugger came up again...
Anaheim, CAMLB

Ohtani's arm, Halos' bats take down Tigers

ANAHEIM -- Two-way star Shohei Ohtani seemingly does something incredible each time he takes the field. His latest feat was playing the role of stopper for the Angels to halt a three-game losing streak and restore some much-needed momentum. Making his 10th start of the season, Ohtani electrified the crowd...
MLBMLB

Ohtani's 23rd ties it, but Halos fall in extras

ANAHEIM -- There’s being hot at the plate, and then there’s what two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been doing offensively the last week. Ohtani, who announced Friday that he’s set to participate in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby in Colorado on July 12, has been otherworldly of late. He connected on his sixth homer over his last six games off Tigers right-hander Casey Mize in the fifth inning of an eventual 5-3 loss in 10 innings at Angel Stadium on Sunday. It gave him 23 on the year and moved him into a tie for the Major League lead with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The only game during his current tear in which he didn’t go deep came on Thursday, when he limited Detroit to one run over six innings in a win on the mound and went 0-for-1 with two walks at the plate.
MLBAppeal-Democrat

Giants plate 7 in 13th to sweep Angels

With two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on the mound for the Angels on Wednesday, manager Joe Maddon chose to give up the designated hitter and let the co-American League leader in home runs bat for himself against the Giants. Ohtani dazzled with six innings of one-run ball against a Giants offense...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants: Marathon game ends in 9-3 victory against Angels

If you did not catch the SF Giants game, you would not have expected much excitement in a blowout game judging by the score. However, it was a weird game that had plenty of twists and turns that ended in a 9-3 victory for the Giants, completing the two-game sweep against the Los Angeles Angels.
MLBOCRegister

Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout advance to Round 2 of All-Star selection process

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout have advanced to Round 2 of the All-Star voting process, as expected. Each had comfortable leads at their respective positions in the voting totals released earlier this month. The players will now go into a four-day election process starting Monday, with the starters to be...
MLBchatsports.com

First-place Rays overcome Ohtani’s blast to top Angels 4-3

ST. PETERSBURG — Shohei Ohtani led off by homering for the seventh time in nine games, a long drive off an overhanging catwalk, but the Tampa Bay Rays edged the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Friday night when pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Moved...
MLBfantasypros.com

Shohei Ohtani is single short of the cycle in 6-4 win over the Rays

Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-4 with one double, one triple, and a home run to go along with three RBIs, one walk, one stolen base, and two runs scored in an Angels' 6-4 win over the Rays. Fantasy Impact:. Ohtani has now hit seven home runs over his last 10 games...