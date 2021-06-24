Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 19:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR DRY LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 101, 102, 229, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, AND 466 Lightning activity has diminished across the area. The Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire on time at 8pm PDT/MST.alerts.weather.gov