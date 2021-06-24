Red Flag Warning issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 19:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR DRY LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 101, 102, 229, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, AND 466 Lightning activity has diminished across the area. The Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire on time at 8pm PDT/MST.alerts.weather.gov