Nets star James Harden backs out of commitment to U.S. Olympic team due to hamstring injury

Brooklyn Nets guard/forward James Harden (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium is reporting that Harden "plans to play" as long as he doesn't suffer a setback during warmups. Harden has missed the past 10 days with a tight hamstring and he will likely still be limited in some capacity. Bruce Brown has been starting in place of Harden, and he could remain in the lineup with Kyrie Irving (ankle) now out.