Nets star James Harden backs out of commitment to U.S. Olympic team due to hamstring injury

By Kristian Winfield
NY Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNets star James Harden has withdrawn from the USA men’s national basketball team for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Harden battled a nagging hamstring injury for a large portion of the second half of the Nets’ season and does not want to risk re-injury. He missed 21 regular-season games with a right hamstring strain and aggravated his injury three more times, including in the opening seconds of Game 1 of Brooklyn’s second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

