It’s Gettin Silly. Astros Take Down O’s 13-0 for Tenth Straight Win

Valdez (4-0) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five across seven innings, earning the win against the White Sox on Saturday. Valdez gave up just two extra-base hits Saturday that led to both of his earned runs scoring. One was a third-inning double by Yoan Moncada and the other was a solo home run in the seventh inning by Andrew Vaughn. The 27-year-old has been stellar in the month of June since missing the first two months of the season with a fractured finger. He hasn't lost in five starts and carries a 1.67 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP in 32.1 innings.