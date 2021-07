Just three days after 3-star offensive lineman Levi Harber returned from an official visit to Vanderbilt that he said put the Commodores at the top, the Montrose (Mich.) product has opted to end his recruitment. Harber announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, choosing the 'Dores over a handful of Mid-American Conference offers as well as interest from Purdue. He was set to take an official visit to Purdue later in June.