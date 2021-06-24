Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Reconstruction of Johnson St NE from 18th Ave NE to Lowry Ave NE

Terry Davis
Johnson street reconstruction projectminneapolismn.gov

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The City of Minneapolis is reconstructing Johnson St NE from 18th Ave NE to Lowry Ave NE.

The project includes a total removal of the existing street, utility upgrades, subgrade correction, new pavement, curb and gutter, driveways and sidewalks, ADA pedestrian ramps, signs and pavement marking, signal upgrades, shared-use trail and Boulevard, as well as trees.

Access may be disrupted but maintained during removal, although the 19th Ave NE intersection will be closed for traffic. Note below:

  • Residents who live between the 18th and 19th on the west side of Johnson can use the 18th Ave NE intersection for access
  • Residents who live between the 19th and 22nd on the west side of Johnson can use the 22nd Ave NE intersection for access
  • Businesses at the intersection can use the east portion of the side streets for access

Stakeholders will meet weekly for this project. The weekly stakeholder meeting holds on every Thursday between 10:00 and 10,30 AM via Microsoft Team Meeting. The public is welcomed to join.

The meeting will help people have more detailed information about the work progress and discuss any concerns or questions about the project.

Please send the organizer an email or give the project manager a call if people have difficulty using the link. If no one joins the meeting within 15 minutes, the session will end, but stakeholders can still contact the organizers via phone or email.

The meeting will also be available for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, as they can use a relay service to call 311 at 612-673-3000. Other TTY users can call 612-673-2157 or 612-673-2626.

For more information on this project, contact: Ayalew Getaneh, Project Manager; 612-499 7557, Ayalew.Getaneh@minneapolismn.gov, Nguyen Nguyen, C. Field Inspector, 612 875-8727, Nguyen.Nguyen@minneapolismn.gov.

