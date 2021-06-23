CEO Q&A: "That bigger picture is never about making more revenue"

Research from Accor reveals workers expect to make a quarter (25%) more in revenue when able to communicate with clients face-to-face again. As many anxiously await decisions on the easing of COVID regulations, research collected by Accor over the past year has revealed that professionals anticipate they will make an average of 23% more deals a year when they are able to speak to their contacts face-to-face, rather than using only video or phone conferencing options. Those workers also think that one face-to-face meeting has the equivalent impact of roughly three video or conference calls, demonstrating the value of face-to-face.