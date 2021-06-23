CEO Q&A: "That bigger picture is never about making more revenue"
Larry Gadea, founder and CEO of software company Envoy, says HR leaders needs to be prepared to take risks to be part of the c-suite. In any company that’s growing at the pace that we are, it’s important to stay ahead of the game and empower people to do things on their own, in order to stay sustainable. While there is a certain risk involved in letting employees act independently, this independence creates the opportunity for a certain type of leader, one who sees opportunity in empty spaces.www.hrmagazine.co.uk