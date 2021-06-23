Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Strategic L&D can guide the future workforce

HRmagazine.co.uk
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur research set out to understand how organisations were preparing their workforces for the future of work with a particular focus on the role of learning and development. While many organisations recognised the potential disruption of the future of work, few felt well prepared in terms of the skills of their workforces. Many of the challenges we identified were amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, we identified seven key factors which were reflective of a more mature approach to preparing the workforce of the future and which we expect will best equip the workforces in those organisations.

www.hrmagazine.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L D#Formal Learning#Learning Analytics#L D#Linkedin Learning#Gartner#Novartis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Career Development & Advicehospitalitynet.org

How Workforce Analytics Can Boost Your Career In HR: A Q&A Guide

Workforce Analytics is “the process of collecting, analyzing, interpreting, and reporting people-related data to improve decision-making, achieve strategic objectives, and sustain a competitive advantage” (Bauer, Erdogan, Caughlin & Truxillo, 2019). In the run-up to teaching a new short course on this relevant subject, Dr Sébastien Fernandez guides us through the meaning and impact of Workforce Analytics. Ultimately, People Analytics matters and is critical in supporting the bottom line of HR function.
Economyendeavorbusinessmedia.com

Marketing Insights Webinar: The Future of B2B Research

Endeavor Business Media is dedicated to helping marketers creating meaningful connections that move business forward. Our latest Marketing Insights Webinar focuses on The Future of B2B Research & Insights. REGISTER NOW. Description:. While B2B marketing research has always relied on “block-and-tackle” research methods for generating business insights and thought-leader content,...
Economymit.edu

4 digital transformation insights from MIT Sloan Management Review

Companies around the world are adapting to new ways of doing business, with automation and artificial intelligence playing an important role amid the ongoing pandemic. These insights from MIT Sloan Management Review can help ensure digital transformation initiatives are successful while also resilient in the face of new disruption. As...
Jobshimss.org

Skills for Healthcare Data Analytics and Career Opportunities On Demand Webinar

This session will provide key information on technical competencies and soft skills needed to be successful in a data analytics career. Additional insights were shared on the variety of growing career roles in the industry. Learning Objectives. Describe technical skills needed for a career in healthcare data analytics. Understand the...
Public HealthHRmagazine.co.uk

How can HR help build models of success?

The post-pandemic world calls for growth, but also resilience. The world is changing faster than ever, forcing organisations to adapt quickly or fall behind. The pandemic has proven that a global shock of such a scale is very much possible and real. According to the IMF, a $28 trillion cumulative loss in output is expected over 2020-2025 due to the COVID-19.
Jobsjournalofaccountancy.com

Content for redesigned CPA Exam takes shape

The AICPA released Wednesday a survey seeking feedback on the preliminary content proposed for the redesigned CPA Exam, which would be assessed in three sections that will comprise the Core of the Exam, plus material that would assess candidates’ knowledge in one of three Disciplines they choose under the new CPA Evolution licensure model.
TechnologyCIO

Change by design: The new role of digital and software in organizational transformation

In 2021 and beyond, business and technology leaders should not settle for a “new normal,” nor frame the future as the “next normal.” If we really think about it, the business and operational models that powered yesterday’s companies were largely scaled and optimized from paper-based analog processes. Simply digitizing legacy systems, and mindsets, isn’t going to cut it in the new world. We no longer have generous multi-year timelines to transform. It’s time to reimagine the role of digital transformation in the future of work, create new value for digital-first customers, reskill employees for the new world, and explore innovative technologies to build tomorrow’s business, today.
Career Development & Adviceunwsp.edu

Promoting your soft skills

When coaching students on resumes, we often talk about how to effectively share about their relevant work and other experience. When putting together skill statements, it's easiest to list the things that we are naturally good at or have the most experience in. However, research completed annually by NACE (National Association of Colleges and Employers) consistently shows employers are seeking to hire people with these essential career skills:
BusinessStamford Advocate

Unitek Learning Develops Workforce Solutions for Future Care

Unitek tackles the nursing shortage through a Workforce Development Division. Unitek Learning is thrilled to announce the development of a new division that will focus on workforce solutions. In May, Caitlin Masterson joined Unitek Learning as the Vice President of Workforce Development. It is her mission to help solve healthcare shortages in local communities.
Businessthecustomer.net

Customer Service Experience Metrics that are Better Than NPS

“How likely are you to recommend [the company, brand or product] to a friend or colleague?” The answer — your Net Promoter Score — is a simple but proven measure of customer loyalty. But capturing this during a post-transaction survey doesn’t provide the whole picture for service and support leaders.
Internetaithority.com

SheWorks!, A Verified Facebook Marketing Partner, Expands Global Training Program to Empower Women With Digital Skills for Employability

As part of the initiative, whose goal is to hack gender unemployment, SheWorks! will create a Facebook Certified Talent Marketplace that connects women who complete the program with companies seeking qualified talent. SheWorks!, a remote talent marketplace that empowers women through training for global employability and access to job opportunities,...
Softwareaithority.com

Renesas’ New Modular IoT Development Platform Dramatically Reduces Time-To-Market And Design Complexity

Quick-Connect IoT System Combines Modular and Standardized Hardware and Software Building Blocks for MCUs and Sensors; Solidifies Renesas’ IoT Leadership. Renesas Electronics Corporation a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced an innovative new IoT system design platform that significantly eases the prototyping of IoT systems. The Renesas Quick-Connect IoT system consists of standardized boards and interfaces, enabling designers to quickly and easily connect a wide range of sensors to MCU development boards. The new system also delivers core software building blocks that are portable between boards, greatly reducing coding requirements.
Industrydiginomica.com

Salesforce Live - the skills challenge ahead for the Vaccine Economy

The Vaccine Economy is emerging and brings with it fresh opportunities for growth, but also significant challenges when it comes to how to fill vacancies in a business environment that’s seen massive acceleration of digital transformation priorities. That was one of the key messages emerging from Salesforce’s Live event in...
EconomyHouston Chronicle

PowerSchool Recognized with Customer Service and Support Industry Awards for Connecting with Educators, Helping them Focus on Moving Education Forward and Improving Students Outcomes

FOLSOM, Calif. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. PowerSchool announced today it has received recognition from several leading customer service award organizations for delivering outstanding levels of customer service and support, and for its innovative strategies to improve how the company connects with educators to improve the overall customer experience. The widely recognized annual business awards programs showcase organizations who communicate with customers to provide an exceptional level of customer service, leverage integrated technologies to allow customers to easily engage support, and focus on creating the best customer experience possible.
TechnologyRegister Citizen

Aragon Research Identifies a New Market-Transformation Platform as a Service (tPaaS)-That Will Overtake iPaaS

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. The old ways of PaaS and iPaaS are no longer enough for organizations to enable and fuel business transformation. Organizations need a new type of platform service that is holistic and integrated, and starts with business transformation and automation first and foremost. Because of this growing need, and the introduction of new technology and service providers in the market, Aragon has identified a new market that is focused specifically on providing the platform and business architecture services needed to enable business transformation. It’s calling this market transformation platform as a service (tPaaS).
EconomyMySanAntonio

Return to Work Virtual Event Discusses How Companies Can Be Successful with Hybrid Workforces

ARLINGTON, Va. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. Every day, the news discusses another major company’s decision on how to handle their return to the office. While some opt to bring everyone back into the office 100% of the time, others opt for a more hybrid approach that allows some to work remotely at least part of the time. Still other companies have taken a fully remote approach. With any of these decisions comes complex decisions to be made, including unhappy employees, managers challenged with new ways of working, and important decisions to be made about how existing or future space is to be used. “As the world returns to the office after a long hiatus, many companies and their employees are discovering that work doesn’t necessarily have to return to the way it had been before the pandemic,” says Greg Kihlström of The Agile World, and one of the organizers of the event.
Businessaithority.com

Penguin Strategies Acquires Amarok to Better Serve Companies Requiring Advanced Salesforce Services

Penguin CEO: “This Will Help Further Our Vision to Provide the Best 360-Degree Sales and Marketing Services to B2B Tech Companies”. Signaling a new era in customer-centered marketing solutions, Penguin Strategies, a HubSpot Diamond Partner, acquires Amarok, a Salesforce Certified partner, to create a more comprehensive sales and marketing service offering for their B2B technology clients.
Advocacyvmware.com

VMware People “Take3” Months to Support Nonprofits on their Digital Journeys

The VMware Social Impact team is a small team with huge goals. As part of VMware’s newly formed Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) office, the team mobilizes VMware talent and resources to deliver long-term solutions to pressing social problems. In addition to ensuring strategic, company-wide focus on the 30 goals in VMware’s 2030 Agenda, the team also manages programs focused on specific goals. One of these goals is VMware’s commitment to accelerating nonprofit’s digital journeys.

Comments / 0

Community Policy