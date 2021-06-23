Strategic L&D can guide the future workforce
Our research set out to understand how organisations were preparing their workforces for the future of work with a particular focus on the role of learning and development. While many organisations recognised the potential disruption of the future of work, few felt well prepared in terms of the skills of their workforces. Many of the challenges we identified were amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, we identified seven key factors which were reflective of a more mature approach to preparing the workforce of the future and which we expect will best equip the workforces in those organisations.www.hrmagazine.co.uk