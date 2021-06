Roger Federer told reporters Saturday that he will not make a decision on whether to play in the Tokyo Olympics until after Wimbledon is over. "With the team we decided we're going to reassess the situation after Wimbledon because ... obviously if I play really good here or really bad, I think it has an impact on how everything might look in the summer," he said, according to ESPN's Simon Cambers. "Still my feeling is I would like to go to the Olympics. I would like to play as many tournaments as possible. But I think we decided now let's just get through Wimbledon, sit down as a team, and then decide where we go from there.