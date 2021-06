Reginald Niganobe has taken the role of Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief at a pivotal, and certainly a challenging time in history. A series of discoveries of unmarked grave sites on the grounds of former residential schools have stirred up painful memories for survivors, their families and First Nations communities which are still affected by the legacy of residential schools and the emotional, physical and sexual abuse inflicted on the children who went there, in addition to forced loss of language and culture and disconnection from their heritage.