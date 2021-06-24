Department of Defense extends dates for expiring dependent, retiree ID cards

MIAMI VALLEY — Due to the COVID-19, the Department of Defense has granted extension for those with expiring dependent or retiree ID cards.

In Dayton, the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announced that the extension apples to ID cards that have expired since Jan 1, 2020. It also includes those that will expire between now and July 31, 2021.

Foreign affiliates and their dependents have been extended to Aug. 31, 2021.

Dependents of active-duty, reserve and National Guard have been extended to Oct. 31, 2021.

All retirees and their dependents have been extended to Jan. 31, 2022.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announced that the ID Card Office will accept walk-ins on every Monday and Tuesday to renew ID cards, but will stop accepting customers once they reach their daily capacity. Wednesday through Friday will remain by appointment only.

To make a “dependent day” appointment, call (937) 522-3664 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

©2021 Cox Media Group