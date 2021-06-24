Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Department of Defense extends dates for expiring dependent, retiree ID cards

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uX6rV_0ade9Jp100

MIAMI VALLEY — Due to the COVID-19, the Department of Defense has granted extension for those with expiring dependent or retiree ID cards.

In Dayton, the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announced that the extension apples to ID cards that have expired since Jan 1, 2020. It also includes those that will expire between now and July 31, 2021.

Foreign affiliates and their dependents have been extended to Aug. 31, 2021.

Dependents of active-duty, reserve and National Guard have been extended to Oct. 31, 2021.

All retirees and their dependents have been extended to Jan. 31, 2022.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announced that the ID Card Office will accept walk-ins on every Monday and Tuesday to renew ID cards, but will stop accepting customers once they reach their daily capacity. Wednesday through Friday will remain by appointment only.

To make a “dependent day” appointment, call (937) 522-3664 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
31K+
Followers
49K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Miami County, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Cards#The Department Of Defense#Dependents#National Guard#The Id Card Office#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Beavercreek, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Premier Health plans to build new ER in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Premier Health plans to begin construction next month on a new 24/7 emergency department that will be connected to the health group’s existing office building near North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive. Beavercreek City Council unanimously approved the site plan for the new facility on 16.8 acres during...
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Rental assistance fell victim to politics, bureaucracy

Before the pandemic hit, Jacqueline Bartley, a mother of two girls and a boy, had a comfortable life. Then the 41-year-old lost her job at American Airlines, quickly spent her savings and found herself months behind on the $1,350-a-month home she rented. Until then she had never missed a rent payment.
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

RTA moving to cashless system for all buses starting next month

DAYTON — The RTA announced that they will be using a cashless system on all buses. Starting July 1, they will no longer be accepting Day Passes. The RTA launched their new fare payment system, Tapp Pay, in June, according to a release from the RTA. Tapp Pay is free through the transit app on your smartphone. There are other options available as well such as reloadable smartcards, according to the release.