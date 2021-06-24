Northampton County – New hours at drive-through COVID-19 vaccination/ testing site

Lamont McClure and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown Hospital (LVH-CHA) announce new hours of operation at the drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccination center. Beginning on Monday, June 28th, hours of operation at the site will be Monday/Wednesday/Friday from 10:00AM – 2:00PM and Tuesday/Thursday from 2:00PM – 6:00PM. Vaccinations are by appointment only and only available for Northampton County residents, age eighteen and over. Patients can choose from all three vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Pfizer and Moderna require two shots administered three weeks apart, Johnson and Johnson requires only one dose.