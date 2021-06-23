Two St. Joseph natives make the cut at 114th Missouri Amateur Championship

Day two of the 114th Missouri Amateur Championship teed off Wednesday at The Club at Porto Cima in Sunrise Beach, and one St. Joseph native remains in the mix atop the leaderboard.

Bishop LeBlond alum Hank Lierz sits tied for seventh after shooting a 2-over par 74 in the second round, leaving him at two-over for the tournament. The current KU golfer is six strokes back of the leader, Thomas Henson of Hermann.

A double bogey on 16 was the difference for Lierz, who shot even par in the first round.

Brian Haskell joins Lierz as the only St. Joseph natives to make the cut. Haskell shaved three strokes off his round from Tuesday, shooting a one-over par 73 in the second round. He sits at five-over par, tied for sixteenth.

Missouri Western commit Brooks Baldwin of Warrensburg missed the cut after a strong first round near the leaderboard on Tuesday. Baldwin shot a 12-over par 84 Wednesday, bringing his two-day score to 15-over.

Jeffrey Johnston (+15), Don Chancey (+16), Caleb Carter (+21), Jake Mikesch (+21) and Sam Schoeberl (+29) round out the St. Joseph natives to miss the cut.

The Round of 64 begins Thursday, where Lierz and Haskell will continue competing for the title. Lierz tees off at 8:54 a.m., and Haskell tees off at 10:15 a.m.

