Maple Grove, MN

In 1st state golf tournament appearance, Maple Grove girls take 2nd

By Sam Johnson sam.johnson@apgecm.com
hometownsource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in program history, the Maple Grove girls golf team competed in the state AAA golf championship on June 15 and 16 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids. After a first round which saw the Crimson hold a two-shot lead, Maple Grove couldn’t keep pace in round two and took second place overall with a combined score of 644. Alexandria took first place with a combined score of 622 after firing a 303 in round two.

