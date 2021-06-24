Cancel
Toxic Avenger Reboot Adds Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and I May Destroy You Stars

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reboot of Toxic Avenger, the 1984 Troma Entertainment hit that inspired numerous sequels and an animated TV series, has recruited a pair of actors to bolster their already-impressive cast. Interestingly, one of the two -- Jonny Coyne -- appeared in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom last year alongside Taylour Paige, who was cast in the film last month. He will be joined by Sarah Niles, who has appeared in Ted Lasso and I May Destroy You. The pair join a cast that's toplined by Peter Dinklage as the hero and Kevin Bacon as the villain. Other members of the cast include Jacob Tremblay, Elijah Wood, and Julia Davis.

comicbook.com
