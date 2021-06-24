Toxic Avenger Reboot Adds Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and I May Destroy You Stars

Michaela Coel's British limited series and Russell T. Davies' series explore how chosen family can help anchor those who are suffering from trauma or isolation. Friendships have been captured on television for years, but two recent British limited series — Russell T. Davies’ It’s a Sin and Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You — portray the intimacy and adventure of these relationships with the same levels of fascination as their more romantic counterparts. They succeed at it by forgoing grand gestures for quieter moments, observing the particularities of a relationship with nuance and specificity before exploring how they shift, morph or potentially collapse in the face of trauma.