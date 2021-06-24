Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Addresses His Awful "Love Is a Dagger" Metaphor

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third episode of Marvel Studios' Loki is officially out into the world, and it's safe to say that the installment has given viewers a lot to chew on. In addition to beginning to answer the previous episode's shocking plot twist — and introduce a number of new twists — there were some meaningful character moments along the way, especially with regards to Loki (Tom Hiddleston) himself. One scene, in particular, brought about a metaphor that already has inspired memes among the series' fans, and it looks like Hiddleston himself is acknowledging it. Major spoilers for Episode 3 of Loki, "Lamentis", below! Only look if you want to know!

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Sophia Di Martino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dagger#Metaphors#Marvel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Meme
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Thor: Love And Thunder Actor Chris Hemsworth Is The Only Other Person On The Planet Who Gets Tom Hiddleston’s MCU Journey

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Tom Hiddleston has had quite the journey as an actor, particularly when it comes to his tenure within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor went from being relatively unknown to becoming an A-list Hollywood star, and one of the most beloved actors in a fan-favorite franchise. Of course, he didn’t go on this journey alone, as Thor co-star Chris Hemsworth has been right by his side over the years. And this is a fact Hiddleston is totally aware of.
TV & VideosComicBook

Tom Hiddleston on Playing Loki without Chris Hemsworth's Thor for the First Time

Prince of Asgard, Odinson, the rightful King of Jotunheim, God of Mischief, and now leading man: Tom Hiddleston talks playing Loki outside of the relationship with his adoptive brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in his own Marvel Studios series. The sons of Odin are enemies in Thor and The Avengers and uneasy allies in Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok, but the God of Thunder mourns for his mischievous brother when he's killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War. When the God of Mischief returns in Loki as a time-traveling Variant from the year 2012 after escaping with a stolen Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, it's as a Loki who missed out on all that brotherly bonding.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Loki Episode 2 Recap: From Lady Loki to the Timekeepers, 5 Questions Raised by Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Disney+ Series, Answered!

The second episode of Loki debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on June 16 and it told us a lot – From The Timekeepers to who the Loki Variant actually is, while also raising some new interesting questions of its own. The episode borrowed a lot of elements from the comics and introduced concepts pertaining to the multiverse and branching timelines. It touched on a lot of interesting concepts that could create some interesting new scenarios for future episodes.. Loki Episode 2 Recap: 5 Highlights From the Second Episode of Tom Hiddleston’s Disney+ Marvel Series.
Celebrities4ye.co.uk

Tom Hiddleston Talks About Loki’s Gender Fluidity

One of the biggest talking points heading into Marvel’s long-awaited Loki series is the genderfluid identity of the title character. While this part of Loki has been confirmed in the comics for awhile, but this relatively new for the MCU. Not to mention, Loki is also genderfluid in Norse mythology,...
TV Serieswmleader.com

Loki: From Doctor Strange to Kang the Conqueror, 5 Marvel Characters We Hope Will Make a Cameo in Tom Hiddleston’s Disney+ Series (LatestLY Exclusive)

With Loki debuting on Disney+ Hotstar and the first two episodes delving into a magnitude of concepts involving time, it’s safe to say that the series is shaping up to be something really special that will have a huge impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Starring Tom Hiddleston as The God of Mischief, Loki follows the titular character as he is brought in by the Time Variance Authority for causing a fracture in the sacred timeline. He then has to team up with Owen Wilson’s Mobius M Mobius, tasked with taking down a variant of Loki who has been going around and causing disruptions in the sacred timeline. Loki Episode 2 Ending Explained: Who Is Lady Loki and How Did She Bomb the Sacred Timeline?
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Loki: Owen Wilson Shares First Reaction to His Character of Agent Mobius in Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series

Hollywood actor Owen Wilson has opened up on his first reaction to his role of Agent Mobius in the web series Loki. “When the director Kate Herron and I first had a conversation, which was before I’d read the script, she was describing the character and describing the relationship between Loki and Mobius, and describing Mobius and his mission, and the way Loki ties into that,” Wilson said, recalling the moment his curiosity was piqued about the character. Tom Hiddleston Speaks Up on Loki’s Evolution, Says the God of Mischief Needs To Break His Cycle of Betrayal.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Tom Hiddleston on rethinking Loki so other actors could play him on Loki

[Ed. note: The following contains minor spoilers for Loki episode 2, “The Variant.”]. For the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki, Tom Hiddleston had to do something profoundly unusual for an actor: rewind his signature character by about a decade. Loki uses time-travel shenanigans to pull the Asgardian god out of the action of 2012’s The Avengers and into a new adventure, which means the show’s version of the character never experienced all the traumas and profound character changes he went through over the course of the last nine years of Marvel movies.
TV Serieswmleader.com

Tom Hiddleston on that big ‘Loki’ Episode 2 reveal

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the second episode of Loki. After a series premiere that was equal parts Jurassic Park and Doctor Who, the second episode of Loki went full Law & Order: MCU. Only instead of Benson and Stabler prowling the streets of New York, we had timecops Loki and Mobius (Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson) patrolling the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, on the hunt for the dangerous Loki variant.
Moviesgeekculture.co

Tom Hiddleston & Kevin Feige Talk Loki’s Death And Revival

A lot has been said of Asgardian protector Thor – he’s the only hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) who has been a part of every phase of the billion dollar Disney/Marvel franchise, and the only one to have four standalone movies. But he’s technically not the only character to hit this momentous milestone.
Moviesgeekculture.co

Geek Interview: Director Kate Herron On Adding To Tom Hiddleston’s ‘School Of Loki’ With Her Love Letter To Sci-Fi

Like many around her, British TV director Kate Herron has been a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the last decade, but more importantly, she is a bigger fan of fan favourite villain turned anti-hero, Loki, so when the Sex Education screenwriter heard that Disney/Marvel Studios was looking for directors for the then upcoming Disney+ series starring the God of Mischief, she put together a proposal and pitched her way to the big chair.
Moviesgruntstuff.com

Tom Hiddleston revealed the 5 most significant moments of Loki in the MCU for him – Tomatazos

Loki is one of the most beloved characters in the MCU. There isn’t a doubt about it. The character has managed to seem in 5 movies and in his personal collection, Loki – 96%, though it’s truly a distinct model than what we noticed on three of these tapes. With a trajectory this lengthy, it’s logical that folks have their favourite moments in the historical past of this character. After all, Tom Hiddleston himself has them too and simply revealed them.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Loki viewer thinks Tom Hiddleston image was ‘weirdly’ Photoshopped into episode 2

Tom Hiddleston fans have detected a hilarious use of Photoshop in the latest episode of Loki.The British actor has reprised the role of the God of Mischief for the six-part Disney Plus series, which released its second episode on Wednesday (16 June).At one stage in the episode, Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) is briefing his fellow Time Variance Authority (TVA) agents about the murderous Loki “variant” they’re on the hunt for.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Using nifty TVA hardware, Mobius projects possible Loki iterations they should be on the lookout for, one of which shows him as a footballer,...
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Is Loki a polyglot? These are all the languages ​​that Tom Hiddleston speaks

With the premiere of Loki on Disney+, Marvel returned to reap great success. The series, which has Tom Hiddleston As the exclusive protagonist, he is part of phase four of the MCU and tells the true story of what happened to his character after the end of The Avengers, at which point he disappeared along with the tesseract that the most famous superheroes in the world tried to protect greatly .
TV Seriesheroichollywood.com

Tom Hiddleston’s ’Loki’ Finally Reveals Its Mysterious Villain

The second episode of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki had a shocking villain reveal that could potentially have huge ramifications for the so-called Sacred Timeline. THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS MAJOR SPOILERS FOR LOKI. Leading up to the premiere of Loki, it was uncertain who or what was the villain that Tom Hiddleston would...