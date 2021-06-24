Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Addresses His Awful "Love Is a Dagger" Metaphor

The third episode of Marvel Studios' Loki is officially out into the world, and it's safe to say that the installment has given viewers a lot to chew on. In addition to beginning to answer the previous episode's shocking plot twist — and introduce a number of new twists — there were some meaningful character moments along the way, especially with regards to Loki (Tom Hiddleston) himself. One scene, in particular, brought about a metaphor that already has inspired memes among the series' fans, and it looks like Hiddleston himself is acknowledging it. Major spoilers for Episode 3 of Loki, "Lamentis", below! Only look if you want to know!