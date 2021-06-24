Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Cindy McCain nominated as U.N. Agencies for Food and Agriculture ambassador

By Daniel Uria
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPKc1_0ade7SRu00
President Joe Biden nominated four ambassadors Wednesday including Cindy McCain to serve as U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Cindy McCain to serve as U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

McCain, the wife of late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain and director of the Hensley Beverage Company Phoenix, was one of 17 nominations by Biden for key roles announced by the White House.

The White House noted that McCain is also involved in multiple organizations dedicated to combating human trafficking and "numerous other civic and philanthropic organizations."

During the 2020 election, McCain endorsed Biden, earning her censure from the Republican party, which said she "has supported globalist policies and candidates" and condemned former President Donald Trump "for his criticism of her husband and erroneously placed behaviors over actual presidential results."

Biden also nominated Claire Cronin as ambassador to Ireland, Michael Carpenter as ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation Europe and Jack Markell as ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

To date, Biden has announced 23 nominees for ambassadorships, with notable vacancies in ambassadors to Germany and Canada.

The White House has said it intends to maintain a 70/30 ratio between career appointees and political appointees.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
133K+
Followers
35K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mccain
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cindy Mccain
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jack Markell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U N#Republican#The White House#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Human Trafficking
Country
Germany
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Biden nominates nine to high-profile ambassador postings

President Biden on Tuesday unveiled picks for several high-profile ambassadorial postings, tapping career diplomats steeped in foreign policy experience as well as political allies and aviation hero ”Sully” Sullenberger. The picks include former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar as ambassador to Mexico and former Deputy Secretary of State Thomas R. Nides...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden reveals 9 ambassador nominations, including Thomas Nides, 'Sully' Sullenberger

President Biden unveiled a slate of nominations for nine ambassadorial positions on Tuesday, including his picks to hold the key diplomatic posts in Mexico, Israel and NATO. Biden's picks included career foreign service officers as well as prominent political allies and public figures. The president’s nominations were revealed during his first overseas trip. Biden met with key European allies in the G-7 and NATO ahead of a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Ken Salazar as ambassador to Mexico

President Biden will nominate former Interior Secretary and former Colorado Sen. Ken Salazar (D) as ambassador to Mexico, the White House announced on Tuesday. In addition to his roles in the federal government, Salazar has also been the attorney general of Colorado and was its first Latino elected to statewide office.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden to nominate Tom Nides as ambassador to Israel; Ken Salazar, ‘Sully’ Sullenberger also get posts

President Biden announced his first slate of political ambassadors Tuesday, selecting longtime Washington hands for key foreign postings. Biden will nominate Thomas R. Nides, a former State Department official, to serve as the ambassador to Israel; Julie Smith, a former Biden national security adviser, as the ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization; and Ken Salazar, the former secretary of the interior and senator from Colorado, as the ambassador to Mexico.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris is on a mission to repair Trump's failed immigration policies

Women are used to cleaning up messes made by men. That’s the task Vice President Kamala Harris is now faced with regarding America’s broken immigration system: clean up the mess made by former President Donald Trump . Trump, unable to leave the spotlight behind and ever-insistent that just about everything...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

MSNBC's ex-Republican flack Nicolle Wallace has history of fawning over liberal guests

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace's reputation for sucking up to liberal guests is safe if her interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki last week was any indication. The unabashedly pro-Biden Wallace fawned over Psaki on Thursday's "Deadline: White House," telling her, "You get such high marks from the vast majority of the people in that [briefing] room. You spar a little bit with some of the president's detractors, but I'm sure privately they give you grudging respect. How do you feel like it's going?"
POTUSMSNBC

Trump lawyer admits it: Charges coming soon

The New York DA is preparing to charge the Trump Organization as soon as this week. There are several signs the case will begin with narrow financial charges about tax evasion and benefits, but no charges against Donald Trump himself. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the Trump Organization’s response to the news indictments are coming and how these charges will affect the case.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi on collision course

President Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are on a collision course, at least at the moment, as they race to realize their sweeping infrastructure agenda heading into next year's midterm elections. The two Democratic heavyweights face identical pressures, as both are under enormous strain from their party’s liberal base...