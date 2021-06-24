Cindy McCain nominated as U.N. Agencies for Food and Agriculture ambassador

President Joe Biden nominated four ambassadors Wednesday including Cindy McCain to serve as U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Cindy McCain to serve as U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

McCain, the wife of late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain and director of the Hensley Beverage Company Phoenix, was one of 17 nominations by Biden for key roles announced by the White House.

The White House noted that McCain is also involved in multiple organizations dedicated to combating human trafficking and "numerous other civic and philanthropic organizations."

During the 2020 election, McCain endorsed Biden, earning her censure from the Republican party, which said she "has supported globalist policies and candidates" and condemned former President Donald Trump "for his criticism of her husband and erroneously placed behaviors over actual presidential results."

Biden also nominated Claire Cronin as ambassador to Ireland, Michael Carpenter as ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation Europe and Jack Markell as ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

To date, Biden has announced 23 nominees for ambassadorships, with notable vacancies in ambassadors to Germany and Canada.

The White House has said it intends to maintain a 70/30 ratio between career appointees and political appointees.