The first phase of voting has concluded for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game and moved into the new phase on Monday. MLB changed up the All-Star voting that now sees the top three voting leaders from each infield position, along with DH move onto the next round as well as the top nine outfielders. In Phase Two, all players will have their votes reset to zero and voting will commence at noon EST on Monday and finish on Thursday July 1 at 2PM EST.