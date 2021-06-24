Grant funding for workforce development projects announced

County government, nonprofits, and employers are pulling together to match people to jobs as the local workforce springs back in action. At Sacred Seeds, Jennifer Ann Safara Perry has built an avid following over the past 20 years selling body butters, coffee scrubs, and other products she whips up. But to grow the Yonkers-based business, the longtime solopreneur needed help. During the pandemic, she was able to ramp up the online portion of her business with the help of 12 people, as a result of grant funding from the Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board, which had received CARES Act stimulus money to assist employers in hiring or bringing back laid-off staff. Her team helped her with branding, marketing, web development, and grant writing. “It was a chance for a rebirth,” she says.