Lexington Park, MD

Suspect pleads guilty to second-degree murder amid trial

By Dan Belson dbelson@somdnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA St. Mary’s teen pleaded guilty on Wednesday morning to second-degree murder after the first few witnesses were called in a trial that began Tuesday. Malachi Banks, who was accused of murdering Dyante Lee Battle in August 2020, pleaded guilty to the charge, ending the trial and readying for a sentencing in August or September, where lawyers have preliminarily agreed on a sentence of 40 years, suspended down to 10 years of incarceration.

