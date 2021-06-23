Suspect pleads guilty to second-degree murder amid trial

A St. Mary’s teen pleaded guilty on Wednesday morning to second-degree murder after the first few witnesses were called in a trial that began Tuesday. Malachi Banks, who was accused of murdering Dyante Lee Battle in August 2020, pleaded guilty to the charge, ending the trial and readying for a sentencing in August or September, where lawyers have preliminarily agreed on a sentence of 40 years, suspended down to 10 years of incarceration.