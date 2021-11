Posted: 6:30 am, October 28, 2021 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. –Paso Robles is the first city in California we believe to have a woman on the water wagon. Frank Barba who has held that position for a long time has so much to do he had to have an assistant. Now Mrs. Bismark Erdman is on the water wagon. She wears a mans overalls, legging, coat and at a distance looks like a man. She has done a mans work in assisting her husband in uprooting stumps and is said to do it better than her husband does. So far she has not succeeded in climbing down and up on to the high seat just as a man does but she gets there all the same.

