BALTIMORE -- The Astros were poised for their third combined no-hitter in franchise history. That was, until the eighth inning of Monday’s contest at Camden Yards. Jake Odorizzi kept a perfect-game bid alive into the fifth inning, and then the bullpen picked up the no-hitter bid where he left off, until allowing the first hit to the Orioles in the eighth inning of Houston’s 10-2 win in Baltimore.