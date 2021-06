New York City FC went down early in the first half, but managed to win 2-1 in a comeback win. The last time New York City FC faced D.C. United, the Pigeons lost in the season opener, 2-1. Since then, both sides have earned four wins, and were separated by a mere point going into the game on Sunday night; NYCFC had 14 points, and then D.C. had 13. The Pigeons hoped to continue their winning ways after beating Atlanta United FC on Wednesday, and in the end they won 2-1, despite being down a goal most of the game.