How to Design a Privacy Fence or Screen For Your Yard

In the middle of the pandemic, I moved apartments. I had previously been living in shared accommodation, but with dropping rental prices, I managed to snag an amazing apartment all to myself along Toronto’s lakeshore. Moving out on my own meant the cost of furnishing was all on me; a tab that can easily run in the thousands according to Statistics Canada, who found that Canadians spent an average of $1,124 on furniture in 2019. Because of my strict budget (I lost many clients due to the pandemic, slashing my income), I had to get creative. I decided to furnish my new apartment entirely with items I found on the curb, a practice that is sometimes called “stooping” or “curb mining.” You read that right—someone’s trash literally became my treasure.