Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

VERIFY: Vaccinated, but no COVID-19 antibodies? Doctors weigh in.

Posted by 
WCNC
WCNC
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sandy, a WCNC Charlotte viewer, recently reached out with a vaccination dilemma. Sandy's mother got her COVID-19 shots, but continues to test negative for coronavirus antibodies. Sandy wanted to know whether a booster shot is needed. First, a reminder, that not every antibody test will accurately show...

www.wcnc.com
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
Charlotte, NC
Vaccines
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
Charlotte, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibodies#Covid 19 Vaccine#Antibody#Novant Health#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Department of Health
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthnewswars.com

No Need to Vaccinate People Who’ve Previously Had Covid, Study Finds

There’s no need for people who’ve had the Covid-19 virus to get vaccinated, a new study from the Cleveland Clinic finds. In the study published at MedRxiv, Cleveland Clinic researchers evaluated whether those who have not yet been infected by the virus should be prioritized to receive the vaccine. Sampling...
Public HealthCosmopolitan

Delta variant of COVID: The two symptoms closely linked to it

The Delta variant of COVID - also known as the Indian variant, as it was first detected in India - has really messed things up for us here in the UK. After sailing through the first three stages of the four-stage roadmap out of lockdown, we've hit a large stumbling block ahead of what should have been 'freedom day' - the removal of all social distancing measures - on 21 June. And it's all thanks to rising cases of the Delta variant, a more transmissable variant of the virus which began spreading fast in the north west of England and has now taken grip country-wide.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Vaccine Refusal Could Get You In Jail!

There are all kinds of issues about the novel coronavirus which are making this virus hang around for longer and disrupt the world’s life for such a long period of time. The viable treatments and the useful vaccines have been also surrounded by lots of controversies and this is one of the reasons for which not everyone is getting too excited to hear about the vaccines these days, considering some of the side effects that have been made public by the media.
Public Healththefreshtoast.com

This Serious COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effect Can Be Detected When Lying Down

COVID-19 side effects are typically mild, but there are some exceptions. This particular reaction is obvious when you lie down. While reactions like headache and fatigue are expected when getting the COVID-19 vaccine, there are some rare ones that have also been reported. From allergic reactions to blood clots, these reactions are concerning, even if they’re highly unlikely. One of these includes myocarditis and pericarditis, conditions that result in heart inflammation.
Michigan StatePosted by
Fox News

Michigan confirms first human hantavirus case

Michigan health officials on Monday reported the state’s first confirmed human case of the deadly hantavirus. The rat-borne illness, which U.S. health officials say cannot be transmitted from person-to-person, is typically passed to patients when they breathe in air contaminated with the virus through rodent droppings. The confirmed case under...
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Breaking: New Data About Pfizer And Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Is Out

News about the coronavirus vaccines keeps pouring in. Experts in the US have been able to conduct a study that shows the real-world effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. There have been a lot of controversies regarding the covid vaccines. They’ve been making headlines all over the world in...
Worlddeseret.com

Israel has found a possible link between Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and myocarditis

Israel’s Health Ministry said Tuesday it had found a small number of heart inflammation cases among young men who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reports. Israel’s Health Ministry said the inflammation cases (called myocarditis) “were likely linked to their vaccination,” according to Reuters. Per The Hill, the health ministry...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Why COVID's Delta variant could be the greatest threat to vaccinated people

Scientists have long worried that a variant of the coronavirus would be more dangerous than the original virus in three ways: it would be more transmissible, cause more severe disease, and evade the protection of existing vaccines. 'The nightmare is a variant that meets all three conditions,' said Bob Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.
Public HealthClock Online

Six Questions To Ask Your Doctor About COVID-19 Vaccines

(NAPSI)—While most American adults have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a lot of people still have questions. Everyone deserves to have access to factual information to make a decision about getting vaccinated. But many people don’t know where to go to get their questions answered.