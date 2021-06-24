Cancel
Singapore files 105 more charges against oil trader Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SINGAPORE, June 24 (Reuters) - Singapore’s prosecution on Thursday filed 105 more charges in court against Lim Oon Kuin, the founder of collapsed oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd.

The charges are in addition to the 25 forgery-related charges filed against Lim last year and in April this year. (Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

