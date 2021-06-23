Cancel
New ways to enjoy coleslaw

By BERNIE MASON For Lee Montana Newspapers
Independent Record
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are immersed in the barbecue season and what goes better with barbecue than coleslaw? It is a traditional side dish for barbecued ribs, pulled pork, barbecued chicken and other favorites. Coleslaw actually dates back to ancient Rome when a dish was made of cabbage, eggs, vinegar and spices. The recipes for coleslaw date back to Dutch recipe books from 1770, and the term “coleslaw” comes from the Dutch term “koolsia” meaning cabbage salad. “Kool” in Dutch sounds like “cole,” thus coleslaw. The most pivotal moment for the popularity of coleslaw came with the creation of mayonnaise in the 1800s, which was used rather than eggs in making the dressing. Mayonnaise in the dressing goes well with the tang of the BBQ sauce, but no one says coleslaw has to have a creamy dressing and those with a vinaigrette dressing are just as popular. Try adding coleslaw without the dressing to a pasta salad, and coleslaw can also be partially cooked in a skillet and added to scrambled eggs or quiche. Don’t be limited in your ways to use and serve coleslaw as well as the vegetables that you incorporate into it, and try to discover new ways to enjoy it.

