Rogers on daughter's recovery: 'We've been blessed'

MOULTRIE – After it was clear that his daughter, stricken with toxic shock syndrome, was on her way to recovery, Colquitt County head football coach Justin Rogers on Tuesday couldn’t say enough about the support he and his family have received from the community he has been a part of for just a little over two years.

Rogers’s daughter Sarah Coleman, 16, had been at the Packers’ 7-on-7 competition at Troy, Ala., on Thursday, June 10.

The next day, she went fishing with family members, but on Saturday she had what she thought was a stomach virus. By Sunday, she had a 102-degree fever.

“Her body was shutting down,” Rogers said.

By the following Monday, she was flown from Columbus to the Egleston Pediatric ICU in Atlanta where she was placed on a ventilator and given a paralytic as antibiotics did their work.

Although stable, her kidneys were not functioning properly as late as Thursday.

She continued to improve on Friday and was able to respond to her doctors. By Saturday, she was sitting up as her recovery continued.

On Monday, the breathing machine was taken out and hospital personnel removed fluid from the teen-ager’s lungs.

When reached by phone at the hospital on Tuesday, Rogers said his daughter was doing “very good.”

“It’s been crazy,” he said. “Monday through Friday … it was not a good situation. But she has survived this big scare.

“She’s got a lot of rehab and therapy ahead of her to get her strength back. But we’ve been blessed with everyone praying for us.

“It has tested our faith and made our relationships stronger.”

Rogers is not the only Colquitt County football coach whose child has recently suffered a critical illness.

Assistant coach Chad Wheeler’s 2-year-old daughter Charlotte was diagnosed in May with astrocytoma, a brain tumor.

She is undergoing chemotherapy. Her first session was on June 15.

“Pray for Charlotte” signs are numerous around town.

“But we are blessed,” Rogers said. “We are so thankful for the community rallying behind Sarah Coleman and little Charlotte.”

Rogers also appreciates the way the Colquitt County football players and coaches have rallied while he and Wheeler have dealt with their family emergencies.

“We’ve got a great staff and some great young’uns,” Rogers said.

While Rogers was with his daughter at the hospital in Atlanta, the Packers reached the semifinals in the 7-on-7 tournament at Auburn.

Helping lead the way for the Packers is rising sophomore quarterback Neko Fann, who has the inside shot at the starting job this season after Zane Touchton transferred to Pelham.

Touchton started the final three games in 2020 after starter Xavier Williams was lost for the season on the first play of the game against Tift County.

“He’s doing a good job,” Rogers said of Fann, who is the younger brother of Packers rising senior starting linebacker Pershaun Fann. “He doesn’t get rattled. He’s confident and he’s talented.

“He’s just raw. We are going to go through some growing pains with him.”

After Thursday’s organized team activities with Lee County, the Packers will be off until July 6 following the second of the GHSA-mandated off weeks.