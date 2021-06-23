California Recall: What To Know About The Effort To Remove Gavin Newsom
The recall against Gov. Gavin Newsom is definitely happening. The final hurdle was passed June 23 when the Secretary of State said just 43 Californians who signed the recall petition opted to withdraw their names. State law allows a period for anyone who signed a recall petition to remove their name, but despite efforts from a small group of Democrats, not enough voters took their names to stave off the recall.www.capradio.org