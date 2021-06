Steve Killian is Complex Supervisor for Cooper Lake’s dual State Parks. He’s renewing his invitation to everyone in the community to take advantage of the affordable fun, recreation and education offered by the Doctor’s Creek Unit, situated on the north side of the lake and the South Sulphur Unit, located on the south side of Cooper Lake. Whether it’s fishing, boating or swimming at the sandy beach, there’s going to be plenty of water in the lake and for hikers, bikers, horseback riders and campers, plenty of fun to be had at this ‘gem’ of a State Park in our own back yard!