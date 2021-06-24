Provo Missionary Training Center opens for in-person training after a 15-month hiatus
Elder Wilson, a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, arrives at the recently reopened Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah on June 23, 2021. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) PROVO — The Provo Missionary Training Center for missionaries belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints resumed in-person training in small groups for the first time in 15 months on Wednesday.www.ksl.com