Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provo, UT

Provo Missionary Training Center opens for in-person training after a 15-month hiatus

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElder Wilson, a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, arrives at the recently reopened Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah on June 23, 2021. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) PROVO — The Provo Missionary Training Center for missionaries belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints resumed in-person training in small groups for the first time in 15 months on Wednesday.

www.ksl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Utah Society
Provo, UT
Society
Local
Utah Health
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionary Church#Missionaries#The Provo Mtc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Provo, UTBYU Newsnet

Missionaries return to Provo MTC

The Provo Missionary Training Center reopened for in-person training on Wednesday, June 23, when 248 missionaries arrived after completing a week of online instruction at home. According to a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, similar numbers are scheduled to arrive each Wednesday in the...
ReligionSFGate

Founder of International Sports Camp and Pastor Invites Readers to Deepen Their Faith in God in Debut Collection of Devotionals

WESTFIELD, N.C. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. As many people begin to return to normal activities following the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing to do inner work, particularly in growing one’s faith in God, is more important than ever. In author and pastor L. Dean Barley’s debut book, “The Vineyard Book of Devotions: Scattered Thoughts from the Camp’s Founder,” he shares simple, approachable reflections on his walk with the Lord drawn from evening vesper messages, morning watch devotions, and blogs Barley has prepared over the past few years.
Religionfreerepublic.com

Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 06-28-2021; Memorial of St. Irenaeus

From Mamre the men set out and arrived within sight of Sodom, with Abraham accompanying them to show them the way. Now the Lord had wondered, ‘Shall I conceal from Abraham what I am going to do, seeing that Abraham will become a great nation with all the nations of the earth blessing themselves by him? For I have singled him out to command his sons and his household after him to maintain the way of the Lord by just and upright living. In this way the Lord will carry out for Abraham what he has promised him.’
Religionbulawayo24.com

The Church and Prophet Of Today

With so many churches teaching so many different things, how can one identify those who remain faithful to Christ's original teachings? With the world so heavily influenced by Satan and a counterfeit Christianity, how can one find the truth.
Religionpanolawatchman.com

FaithLife Devotional: Christ restores our lost hope

“Therefore, having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom also we have access by faith into this grace in which we stand, and rejoice in the hope of the glory of God. And not only that but we also glory in tribulations, knowing that tribulation produces perseverance; and perseverance, character; and character, hope. Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us” (Romans 5:1-15).
Religionpblcoc.org

Why We Need Jesus

As we go through life, there are basic needs. Food, shelter and clothing are all basic needs. Other needs include social, emotional needs like a sense of belonging, nurturing environment and basic instruction. In the spiritual context, we need God, His word and Jesus. We need Jesus because He is...
Religionseedbed.com

The Holy Spirit is a Body Builder

Just as a body, though one, has many parts, but all its many parts form one body, so it is with Christ. For we were all baptized by one Spirit so as to form one body—whether Jews or Gentiles, slave or free—and we were all given the one Spirit to drink. Even so the body is not made up of one part but of many.
Religiontruthforlife.org

Looking to Jesus

It is always the Holy Spirit’s work to turn our eyes away from self to Jesus. But Satan’s work is just the opposite; he is constantly trying to make us look at ourselves instead of Christ. He insinuates, “Your sins are too great for pardon; you have no faith; you do not repent enough; you will never be able to continue to the end; you do not have the joy of His children; you have such a wavering hold on Jesus.” All these are thoughts about self, and we will never find comfort or assurance by looking within.
Religionbyfaithonline.com

Devotion for June 28

“I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future” (Jer. 29:11 NIV). We can be extremely grateful for the sacrifice of Jesus that paid for our sins, and still be extremely burdened by the guilt that required it. We are thankful that our debt was paid, but our consciences are still stricken that we accumulated the debt that required his death.
Religionoursaviorschool.org

What is Christian Education?

Over the next several weeks, we’re going to be diving into Christian education here on the blog. Come along with us as we explore what Christian education is, what that looks like at Our Savior School, who Christian education is for, and more. Defining Christian Education. For the purposes of...
Religionbirminghamchristian.com

The WORD is Out!

When YOU share a copy of Birmingham Christian Family magazine, share an article post from our website or social media pages, or forward your E-subscription email to a friend, you are helping us get Good News into the hearts and minds of those who need it. And only because of...
Religionguideposts.org

A Simple Bible Prayer for God’s Guidance and Wisdom

One of my favorite prayers in the Bible is the one said by Abraham’s servant as he carried out a request to find a wife for Abraham’s son, Isaac: “Please give me success today...”. The story goes that after Abraham buried his wife Sarah, he knew his time of death...
Religiondwellapp.io

Create Space: Gospel of John

John’s Gospel reveals to us the true identity of Jesus. In his own words, Jesus shares with his first followers, and with us, the heart of his mission of love to the world. Commonly known as the “I AM” statements, John invites us to see the Lord Jesus afresh through a vivid collection of imagery and metaphor – a gate and vine, shepherd and light, resurrection and the life – each inviting us deeper into the mystery of Christ, the Word made flesh (Jn 1:14).
Religionutmost.org

The Strictest Discipline

If your right hand causes you to sin, cut it off and cast it from you; for it is more profitable for you that one of your members perish, than for your whole body to be cast into hell. —Matthew 5:30. Jesus did not say that everyone must cut off...
Religioncrossway.org

11 Notable Quotes from None Like Him

This article is part of the Notable Quotes series. God is wildly different from us, and this is for good reasons—one of which is to teach us humility before him. Be encouraged by the following quotes from None Like Him: 10 Ways God Is Different from Us (and Why That's a Good Thing) by Jen Wilkin.
Religioncatholic-daily-reflections.com

Pillars of the Church

“And so I say to you, you are Peter, and upon this rock I will build my Church, and the gates of the netherworld shall not prevail against it. I will give you the keys to the Kingdom of heaven. Whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven; and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.” Matthew 16:17–19.
Utah Stateupr.org

'Frank J. Cannon: Saint, Senator, Scoundrel' With Val Holley On Monday's Access Utah

Utah’s path to statehood was the most tortuous in U.S. history, due in no small part to the Mormon practice of polygamy. Frank J. Cannon, newspaperman, Congressional delegate, and senator, guided Utah toward becoming the forty-fifth state in the Union in 1896. But when he lost favor with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, his contributions fell into obscurity.