Pedestrian bridge collapses over DC highway, injuring 5

By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
Kenosha News.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A pedestrian bridge collapsed over a highway in the nation's capital on Wednesday, sending five people to the hospital. Traffic was expected to be snarled for hours. The collapse happened just before noon along Interstate 295 in Northeast Washington. The bridge was found to be in poor...

www.kenoshanews.com
