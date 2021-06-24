Nike Air More Uptempo GS Releases in Black and Red
Nike Sportswear will debut another kid’s exclusive Air More Uptempo that comes dressed in the classic Black, University Red, and White color combination. This Nike Air More Uptempo comes with Black leather across the base while the large ‘AIR’ branding across the panels features Red. The same shade adorns the tongue, Swoosh logos, and placed within the Air Max unit. Other highlights include Pippen’s Olympic number 8 embroidered on the heel and White across the rubber outsole.www.sneakerfiles.com