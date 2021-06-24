Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Tajouri-Shradi scores for 4th straight game, NYCFC wins

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Tajouri-Shradi scores for 4th straight game, NYCFC wins

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored for the fourth consecutive match and New York FC beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Wednesday night.

New York City (4-3-2) won for the second time in three games. Atlanta (2-2-5) had its five-game undefeated streak snapped.

Tajouri-Shradi scored in the 69th minute. Keaton Parks intercepted a pass near midfield and delivered it to Valentin Castellanos, who sent it past the defense for Tajouri-Shradi’s calm finish.

NYCFC outshot Atlanta 18-6, including Valentín Castellanos’ attempt off the post in the 84th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

491K+
Followers
261K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valentín Castellanos
Person
Keaton Parks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nycfc#New York City#Nycfc#Harrison#Ap#Atlanta United 1 0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
Atlanta, GAaccesswdun.com

Tim Sutton scores third straight win at Atlanta Dragway

After a slow start to the 2021 season, Tim Sutton has gotten on a hot streak in Summit ET Series drag racing action at Atlanta Dragway. Sutton, who hails from Clermont, Georgia, streaked to his third straight Super Pro Bike victory on Saturday at the Commerce, Georgia facility. Sutton beat...
Edgewood, IAx1071.com

Edgewood wins 4th straight boys state golf title

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis — The Edgewood boys golf team took home the Division 2 state championship on Tuesday. The Crusaders won their fourth straight team title. Ethan Arndt was the individual medalist finishing 3 over. Middleton’s Jacob Beckman finished first in Division 1 and Lancaster’s Noah Krisch placed first in...
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Herald

Kelsey Plum scores 32 vs. Liberty as Aces win fourth straight

Kelsey Plum scored 32 points to lead five Las Vegas scorers in double figures as the host Aces won their fourth consecutive game with a 100-78 victory over the New York Liberty on Tuesday night. Dearica Hamby scored 16 points, Liz Cambage added 14 points and 11 rebounds, Jackie Young...
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Pippins score 6th straight nonleague win, 9-5 over Cascade

The Yakima Valley Pippins broke open a close game with a five-run sixth inning Monday night en route to their sixth consecutive nonleague win, 9-5 over the Cascade League All-Stars at Yakima County Stadium. The Pippins, who outscored their foes 79-20 over those six games, return to West Coast League...
NBAFrankfort Times

Chicago tops Connecticut 81-75 for 4th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper had 18 points and eight rebounds, Courtney Vandersloot added 12 points with 10 assists and four steals, and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 81-75 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win. Chicago trailed 40-31 early in the third quarter before taking the...
Salisbury, MDRoanoke Times

Sox beat Shorebirds for 4th straight win

SALISBURY, Md. – Jaxx Groshans went 3 for 4 with a homer, a walk and two RBIs to lead the Salem Red Sox to an 8-5 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Wednesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Nick Yorke, Gilberto Jimenez and Wil Dalton added two hits apiece...
Michigan Statewkzo.com

West Michigan Whitecaps lose 4th straight game in 6-3 loss to Lake County

EASTLAKE, OH – The West Michigan Whitecaps had more bullpen struggles and fell to Lake County on the road Thursday night 6-3. The loss, their fourth straight, puts them at .500 on the season at 19-19. In the eighth, Raynel Delgado’s two-run double put the Captains ahead for good as West Michigan’s relievers gave up four runs for the second straight night.
MLSchatsports.com

Tajouri-Shradi scores as New York City FC bow to Kizza-less New England Revolution

The Libya international found the net against the Revs, albeit, Ronny Deila’s men ended up on the losing side on Sunday morning. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi’s effort could not rescue New York City FC from losing 3-2 to New England Revolution in Sunday’s Major League Soccer encounter. The Libya international came off...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders 4th Line Dominated In Game 4 Win

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Matt Martin #17 of the New York Islanders celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game Four of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Nassau Coliseum on June 19, 2021 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images)
MLBDodger Insider

Padres On Deck: Storm wins 4th straight; Waldron sharp again for Fort Wayne

TRIPLE-A EL PASO (16–19) The Chihuahuas were off Wednesday. DOUBLE-A SAN ANTONIO (21–17) Northwest Arkansas 3, MISSIONS 2: 2B Eguy Rosario (.275), the Padres’ №17 prospect, backed Rodriguez with a double in 4 at-bats. LF Michael Curry (.235) had a double in 3 at-bats. Starting RHP Caleb Boushley (2–3, 3.79 ERA) allowed 3 runs on 8 hits with 4 strikeouts in 5 innings to take the loss. RHP Dylan Rheault (1.08) allowed a hit and 3 walks in 2 scoreless innings. RHP Carlos Belen (3.94) allowed a hit with a strikeout in 2 scoreless innings.
La Crosse, WInorthwoodsleague.com

Loggers Roll to 4th Straight With 7-1 Win

LA CROSSE, WI – The La Crosse Loggers won their fourth consecutive ballgame in front of 1,645 fans at Copeland Park on Thursday when they topped the visiting Willmar Stingers by a final score of 7-1. The Lumbermen got on the board first when they plated two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Aidan Sweatt (North Florida) doubled home Brandon Fields (South Carolina) who singled earlier in the frame. Just one batter later, Michael Dixon (San Diego) drove home Julian Brock (Lousiana-Lafayette) with a sacrifice fly to put the home team up 2-0.
MLBPosted by
Panhandle Post

Marquez on the mound, Cron grand slam lift Rockies to 4th straight win

DENVER (AP) — Germán Márquez allowed one hit over six scoreless innings, C.J. Cron ignited a five-run first with a grand slam and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 for their fourth consecutive victory. Garrett Hampson followed Cron’s slam with a homer, and Raimel Tapia extended his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games with an RBI single in the sixth. Luis Urias had a three-run double for the Brewers. Milwaukee committed four errors and lost its fourth in a row.
Motorsportsspeed51.com

Mondeik Scores Second Straight Flip Merwin Memorial Win

Over the past couple seasons at State Park Speedway, one thing you’ve been able to count on is Justin Mondeik competing for the win in big races. That trend continued once again Thursday night with a second-straight Flip Merwin Memorial win in dominating fashion. The defending track champion started sixth...
MLBOneida Dispatch

Ray helps Blue Jays win 4th straight by beating Marlins 3-1

MIAMI (AP) — Held homerless during a two-game visit to Marlins Park, the high-scoring Toronto Blue Jays departed from their blueprint and won with pitching. Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings and three relievers completed a five-hitter as Toronto beat Miami 3-1 Wednesday night to complete a sweep.
Albion, NEColumbus Telegram

Albion Juniors win 10th straight game

The wins keep on coming for the Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Juniors. Their record remains unblemished after a 10-2 win against O'Neill on Thursday, improving the team's record to 10-0. It was a tight affair for three innings, but Albion broke the game open in the fourth inning...
Mississippi Statewxxv25.com

Mississippi State wins second straight one-run game

Down to their final five outs without a hit to their name, the Mississippi State Bulldogs broke Virginia’s no hitter with a two-run homer followed by the go-ahead three run homer, all in the top of the eighth. Kellum Clark got the Oma-Party started for the OmaDawgs with his line...