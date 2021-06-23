Indiana University students sue over coronavirus vaccine mandate

Arizona State University announced its COVID-19 mitigation plans for an in-person fall semester just two weeks ago. Under the plans, students would not have to be vaccinated against COVID-19. But those who chose not to submit proof of vaccination to ASU would be required to participate in twice-weekly COVID testing, wear face coverings in both indoor and outdoor campus spaces, and submit to a daily health check. Fully vaccinated students would be able to bypass these extra requirements.