Indiana University students sue over coronavirus vaccine mandate

By Susan Svrluga
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight students have challenged Indiana University’s coronavirus vaccine requirement, arguing that the school’s mandate violates their constitutional rights and state law. The state flagship university announced recently that its more than 100,000 students, faculty and staff would have to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, an effort to increase safety on campus and resume more normal operations for the fall semester.

Related
Georgia StatePosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Debate Rages On Georgia Campuses Over Vaccine Mandates

Associate Professor Lydia Ray learned about Columbus State University’s plan for returning to campus in a one-on-one meeting with the university’s president. He told her what she didn’t expect to hear: that both unvaccinated individuals and vaccinated individuals could return to campus without having to wear masks in the classrooms, and there would most likely be no vaccine mandate.
Terre Haute, INWIBC.com

IU Students Sue To Have Vaccine Mandate Declared Unconstitutional

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.–Eight Indiana University students have sued the school to have the mandate that requires students, faculty and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine to return to school in the fall, declared unconstitutional. “We have a constitutionally-protected right to bodily integrity,” said James Bopp, Jr., with the Bopp law...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Carnegie Mellon and Pitt are next door but separated by state law on COVID-19 vaccination policy

Think of it as a tale of two campuses — one private, one public — in the age of COVID-19. On one, a student vaccination requirement in place for months, and sustained messaging, has Carnegie Mellon University leaders openly confident about fall — with a new survey showing 9 in 10 respondents already vaccinated and almost all others planning to get the shot.
Smithfield, RIbryant.edu

Student COVID-19 Vaccination and Masking Policy for Fall Semester 2021

SMITHFIELD, RI - Bryant University has established the policy for student vaccination and masking for the 2021 fall semester. It is the University’s intent to implement similar vaccination and masking policies for staff and faculty. These will be announced separately. The Student Vaccination and Masking Policy will require that all...
HealthPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Rebuffing its Faculty Council, LSU declines to mandate vaccines for students and faculty

The LSU Board of Supervisors decided against mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty and staff returning in the fall, choosing instead to pass a resolution encouraging the LSU community “to voluntarily vaccinate against COVID-19 until the Louisiana Department of Health shall add COVID-19 vaccinations to its list of required immunizations.” The board is, however, requesting “the […] The post Rebuffing its Faculty Council, LSU declines to mandate vaccines for students and faculty appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Parents threaten to sue UConn over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A parental-rights nonprofit and families of UConn students are demanding that the university roll back its COVID-19 vaccination mandate, which was instituted earlier this month. Ryan P. McLane, an attorney representing The Family Freedom Endeavor and “dozens” of UConn students and their parents, sent a letter last week to interim university president Dr. Andrew Agwunobi and outgoing president ...
Baltimore, MDweaa.org

Morgan State lifts university mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals

Morgan State University will lift their university-wide mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals as coronavirus restrictions are being lifted across the country. Larry Jones, assistant vice president of public relations and strategic communications, said fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear masks on campus in the upcoming semester.
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona Retreat Bans People Who Had COVID Vaccine

An Arizona retreat appears to have banned people who had the coronavirus vaccine from staying and or using its services. Sedona Ranch Retreats in Arizona, which offers life coaching, "past life regression" and cannabis coaching sessions, opens its doors to people searching for a form of healing. It also offers...
Arizona StateInside Higher Ed

Arizona public colleges can't require COVID vaccines -- or masks or testing for unvaccinated

Arizona State University announced its COVID-19 mitigation plans for an in-person fall semester just two weeks ago. Under the plans, students would not have to be vaccinated against COVID-19. But those who chose not to submit proof of vaccination to ASU would be required to participate in twice-weekly COVID testing, wear face coverings in both indoor and outdoor campus spaces, and submit to a daily health check. Fully vaccinated students would be able to bypass these extra requirements.
Oshkosh, WIwisconsin.edu

In spring CDC study, UW Oshkosh outpaced national average in mask-wearing

How did the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh make it through the past year without a major coronavirus outbreak? A study conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests the mask-wearing habits of the University community may have played a part. UW Oshkosh was one...
Public HealthPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Unions and hospitals headed for showdown over vaccine mandates

Healthcare unions and hospitals may be headed toward a showdown over coronavirus vaccine mandates. The largest hospital systems in Massachusetts, including Mass General Brigham, Beth Israel Lahey Health, Wellforce, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, announced Thursday they would require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. "Getting vaccinated right now is the...
Indiana StateCourier-Times

Indiana teachers unions sue state over new dues law

(The Center Square) – Three teachers union locals in Indiana have filed a lawsuit in federal district court over a new state law that would require teachers to file yearly requests to have union dues automatically deducted from their paychecks. Senate Bill 251 is supposed to take effect July 1.
Birmingham, ALDothan Eagle

UAB partners with ADPH to launch Alabama Regional Center for Infection Prevention and Control

The University of Alabama at Birmingham has been awarded nearly $2 million by the Alabama Department of Public Health to support the establishment of the Alabama Regional Center for Infection Prevention and Control (ARC IPC). This new center will provide consultation and support services across Alabama. It was approved by the board of trustees of the University of Alabama System at its June meeting.