Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low ‘Legend Blue’ Official Images

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 2021, Jordan Brand has brought back the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low with a new look. While we have showcased several colorways, the next up we have is the ‘Legend Blue’ iteration. Looking closer, this Air Jordan 11 Low comes with White across the uppers while constructed with mesh...

www.sneakerfiles.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cmft
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan Brand#Air Jordan 11#Legend Blue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Beauty & Fashionhouseofheat.co

Concept Lab // Air Jordan 6 “Gonzaga”

As we edge ever-closer to our sixth birthday next month, we got a little reminiscent. The work from our Concept Lab is probably one of the first touchpoints you had with us, after colorways, concepts, and speculative mockups spread like wildfire around social media. We started doing them back in 2017 as, at the time, fans were kinda let down by retail releases (yes, things actually used to sit on shelves back then!). It even got our lead designer to an interview with Jordan Brand’s NRG division a few years back. And it all started with one. Here’s our very first — remastered to match a better Photoshop skillset — which was part of a two-pack of Air Jordan 6s to celebrate the NCAA Championship of 2017. Mike’s Alma Mater Tarheels ended up getting the job done over Gonzaga, but this pair really won the concept battle.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Robb Report

Louis Vuitton and Nike Team Up for a Colorful New Line of Air Force 1s

Louis Vuitton’s latest sneakers may have been born from NBA lore, but you won’t want to shoot hoops in these stylish kicks. On Thursday, the French fashion house debuted its Men’s Spring Summer 2022 collection in Paris. Among the new items were an eye-catching range of Air Force 1 sneakers, made in collaboration with Nike. Artistic director Virgil Abloh presented 21 new kicks in vibrant shades of green, red, yellow and blue, with many showcasing unique artwork and label’s classic checkered print. As you might expect, Abloh also made sure the Louis Vuitton monogram features prominently on each of the new kicks.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Jordan Point Lane “True Blue” Honors the OG Air Jordan 3

History has shown that almost everything in the Jordan Brand footwear catalog has, in some way, been inspired by the brand’s retro lineage. If it’s not evident by now, the new Jordan Point Lane makes it obvious. The new lifestyle option from Mike (named after his Chicago mansion) continues the brand’s penchant for borrowing elements from its most popular sneakers in both colorway and design.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air More Uptempo Releasing in Black, White, and Silver

Nike Sportswear has slowly dripped out new colorways of the Air More Uptempo during 2021. Next up, we have a pair dressed in Black, White, and Silver. Looking closer, this Nike Air More Uptempo features Black tumbled leather across the base while the traditionally large ‘AIR’ branding runs across the panels in White with Metallic Silver outlining. Metallic Silver also lands on the tongue labels while a Green Swoosh hits the heel and midsole. Lastly, Pink hits the Swoosh on the toe and placed within the Air Max unit and a White rubber sole finishes the look.
Apparelinputmag.com

Here are the Air Jordan sneakers Nike is dropping this fall

After months of Dunk drops, Nike is finally hyping up another silhouette. In its fall Air Jordan preview, the brand announced the return of the OG Air Jordan 11 Low IE in red and black, a variation renowned for its seasonal adaptation through material updates — and for its appearance during the ‘96 playoffs. Diversifying its offerings even more, Nike previewed four women’s exclusive styles, featuring new color and material choices.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Jordan Point Lane, Inspired By The Most Popular Jordan Retros, Is Named After MJ’s Mansion

Jordan Brand is ready to introduce another expression of Air Max lifestyle footwear with the Jordan Point Lane. This brand new silhouette draws in classic elements of the most popular Air Jordan Retros as seen on the Air Jordan 11s tongue strip and ballistic nylon base, the heel logo of the Air Jordan 3, the nubuck exterior and midsole design of the Air Jordan 6, and several other elements from the prime “Tinker Hatfield” era of Air Jordans. Perhaps the naming of this sneaker was due to the fact that MJ lived at 2700 Point Lane during the Chicago Bulls dynasty years.
Apparelmymodernmet.com

Nike Teases Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers With Color-Changing Heat Reactive Fabric

The classic Air Jordan 1 Mid has been given an experimental makeover that will make sneakerheads hot with excitement. Legendary basketball player Michael Jordan and Nike continue to collaborate with a new basketball shoe featuring heat reactive fabric. Air Jordan 1 Mid is one of Nike’s and the Jordan Brand’s...
Apparelhypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 4 "White Oreo" Comes Complete With a New Shoebox

Ahead of the official release, we now have another look at the Air Jordan 4 “White Oreo.” The latest look reveals that the sure-to-be sought-after sneakers will come with a new shoebox with a light gray top marked with a red Jumpman motif and cement print bottom. The take on...
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Air Jordan 5 “Quai 54” Revealed Ahead of 2021 Tournament

Though the world’s biggest streetball competition didn’t go ahead as planned in 2020, the desire for Jordan Brand’s Quai 54 collection didn’t diminish. And with 2021’s tournament still tentative, Mike and co. aim to keep the event’s spirit and tradition alive through the release of the 2021 Jordan Quai collection, the next of which has been revealed today in the form of an Air Jordan 5 “Quai 54” — the marquee release of the collection. This is the second time the silhouette has seen some Summer streetball action, with the French tournament adopting the model back in 2011. This year, though, arrives in vastly different stylings.
Apparelsneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 12 “Royalty”

For quite a while now, sneakerheads have been clamoring for a retro of the Taxi 12s. And while the Jumpman hasn’t quite delivered, they’re soon to bring a colorway relatively close: the Air Jordan 12 “Royalty.”. The base itself is rather faithful, adopting a black, pebbled toe and a white-dressed,...
Michael Jordanjustfreshkicks.com

Air Jordan 7 Raptor Returning in 2022

Exclusively for the 30th Anniversary of the silhouette, the Air Jordan 7 Raptor will be returning in 2022. Debuted in 1992, the Air Jordan 7 will be turning 30 years old in 2022, and like we’ve seen in the past, Jordan Brand will most likely be celebrating the silhouette all year long with returning and new editions. Officially listed as the 1992 shoe for the Road, Michael Jordan won his second Championship with the Bulls in the shoe and over the year has been recognized as a Raptor colorway thanks to the color similarities.
ApparelHypebae

Here’s a Closer Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Patent Bred”

After rumors of its release first surfaced in 2017, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Patent Bred” became a highly-anticipated sneaker. Four years later, we now have a detailed look at the shoe, alongside more on-foot imagery, thanks to Instagram account @repgod888. Crafted from sleek patent leather, the iteration sees...
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

Timeless “Georgetown” Colors Appear On The Nike Air Trainer SC High

A staple of the 1990s, the Nike Air Trainer SC High has only surfaced sparsely in the subsequent decades. Recently, however, a Georgetown University-friendly “Cool Grey/Obsidian/White” colorway has suggested that the model is poised to re-enter the mainstream sneaker consciousness. Perforated leather from toe box to ankle panels indulge in...
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

University of Oregon Just Got an Insane Air Jordan 1 PE

It's certainly no secret that the University of Oregon gets all the best PEs (Player Exclusives). From Air Max models to Air Jordan favorites, the college that is so near and dear to Nike has stayed laced with the most eye-catching colorways for years. Don't expect the preferential treatment to stop anytime soon, of course, as the ties between the brand and the U of O will always be there — Nike's founding fathers are alumni, after all.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 11 Low IE Returns In Original Form For First Time In History

Overshadowed by its taller counterpart, the Air Jordan 11 Low IE is an integral part of Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker history. And as the final chapter of the XI’s 25th anniversary, the Jordan Brand Fall 2021 collection will retro the “International Exclusive” (as Nike’s Gentry Humphrey once clarified) design in its original black-and-red colorway and specifications.
Shoppingsneakerbardetroit.com

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Swingman” Releases June 25th

Nike will be honoring baseball icon Ken Griffey Jr. with his own personal collection that includes this “Swingman” edition of the Air Griffey Max 1. Dressed in a “Freshwater” color blocking. This Nike Air Griffey Max 1 feasters a White leather upper with Black leather overlays atop a Teal midsole and Black rubber outsole. Other details include “Swingman” text branding on the tongue tag and “Swingman” logo appearing on the heels. Finishing off the design is a large Gold Swoosh on the toe box, “The Sweetest Swing” branding on the insoles, and a Gold hang tag inscribed with Griffey’s number 24.
ShoppingHighsnobiety

Shop the Best Air Jordan 3 Colorways on eBay Here

What used to be a closed, exclusive community of sneakerheads has become a worldwide phenomenon. With more people on board, the trends in sneakers take hold more forcefully but also move more quickly. Classic sneakers take on a life of their own, falling into disregard one month before being revived heroically by a single release or celebrity endorsement the next. One classic silhouette that always seems to be on the menu, though, is the Nike Air Jordan 3.
Designers & Collectionsinputmag.com

Asics’ futuristic concept shoes look even wilder than Yeezy Foam Runners

French industrial designer Kacimi Latamene has turned Asics sneakers into something covetable by hypebeasts. Debuting her concept on Instagram, Latamene showed off an array of “sneakers” made from an oversized, perforated shell and lined with a form-fitting sock. But commenters were quick to point out that the design looked less like an Asics sneaker and more like a Yeezy model — particularly the line’s best-selling Foam Runner.