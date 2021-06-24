Cancel
Brazil beef producer Marfrig cements push into Paraguay with land purchase

Reuters
SAO PAULO/ASUNCION (Reuters) - Brazilian beef producer Marfrig Global Foods said on Wednesday it had purchased land in Paraguay to construct a refrigeration plant in the city of Yby Yaú, cementing its entry into the South American country, a major beef exporter.

The firm last September announced a non-binding agreement with the Paraguayan Association of Meat Producers and Exporters (APPEC) to explore potential investment opportunities in the country, including plans for a new joint venture.

Marfrig said then that its investments through the new Paraguayan venture may reach $100 million over 24 months.

“The works are scheduled to begin between January and February 2022, with a delivery forecast for next year,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.

The plant in Yby Yaú, about 350 km (217 miles)to the north of capital Asuncion, is expected to have the capacity to slaughter around 1,200 head of cattle per day and generate around 6,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The president of Rural Association of Paraguay, Pedro Galli, welcomed the decision and said it should generate more investment in the market that he said exports around 70% of its total beef production.

“This is encouraging news that shows, on the one hand, the potential that our livestock has to keep growing,” Galli said.

“It will also dilute the high concentration of trades in the hands of a few and powerful groups that dominate the market.”

Marfrig, which owns National Beef in the United States, is one of Brazil’s largest beef producers.

In addition to Brazil, it has production units in the United States, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile.

