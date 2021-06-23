June 2021: The Earthbound Farmer’s Almanac

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 58:00 — 80.2MB) This month’s Partisan Gardens is all about the Farmer’s Almanac, specifically the 2021 Earthbound Farmer’s Almanac. Our listeners are probably familiar with the old farmer’s almanac, with its planting charts, weather forecasts and random tidbits of folksy wisdom and jokes. It’s an artifact of an earlier time, probably not the first place our listeners go to decide what to plant or when to plant it.