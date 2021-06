Initial tests for the AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile GPUs showed quite good performance metrics that situate it between the max power RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 mobile GPUs from Nvidia, with the benefit of a fairly lower price point. On the other hand, the ray tracing performance is not yet on par with Nvidia, while the FSR feature has yet to be implemented, and some OEMs are still limiting the GPU potential through slower RAM kits and no MUX switch. These are not, however, the only Team Red mobile GPUs launching this summer. We were expecting to see some leaks for the RX 6700M first, but instead, we now get some detailed performance comparisons for the RX 6600M models through a leaked review coming from Chinese site Zhihu.