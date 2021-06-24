"Peer, Purpose, Passion: Uniting Our Voice" Minnesota's first All Peer Specialist Conference on June 23 – 24

The Climate Reality Project/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — This year, the Minnesota Certification Board is holding Minnesota’s first All Peer Specialist Conference, "Peer, Purpose, Passion: Uniting Our Voices". The conference will take place from July 23 to 24, 2021.

Minnesota's All Peer Specialist Conference is the first conference for Minnesota to host and feature various types of peers, such as mental health peer specialists, family peer specialists, and peer recovery specialists. The event is designed especially for peer specialists.

The first day of the conference will feature cross-training opportunities for peers to advance their skills as well as intensive training opportunities. The intensive training will also include opioid use disorder training that is designed for peers or a session created to learn how to be an effective supervisor of peer specialists.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the conference, there will be a session featuring keynote speakers, a breakout session, and a time to visit the exhibit hall. There will also be networking opportunities and recovery groups scheduled for the conference.

All Peer Specialist Conference will bring two keynote speakers. The first is Celia Brown, a psychiatric survivor and who has helped develop the peer specialist civil service and the first peer specialist in New York State. She is also the Regional Advocacy Specialist at the NYC Field Office, New York State Office of Mental Health.

Through her work, she provides assistance and support for people with psychiatric disabilities and their families. Besides that, she also gives training for the community mental health agencies.

The second speaker is T. Mychael Rambo. He is an Emmy Award-winning actor, vocalist, arts educator, and public speaker. He is also an accomplished art educator, professor at the University of Minnesota, and a committed community organizer.

Registration for the conference will be free for Minnesota's residents who are certified peer specialist or is currently training to be peer specialist. For non-peer roles or non-Minnesota residents, the registration will cost $50.

Register online here: https://events1.social27.com/mcb/auth/register.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.