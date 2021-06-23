Newsom recall date could come soon as counties update signature totals
A push to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom moved into its next phase on Wednesday as counties submitted updated signature counts. State law allows people who sign recall petitions to subsequently withdraw their support. That process saw a grand total of 43 Californians erase their signatures, according to the Secretary of State's office, putting the total at 1,719,900 — more than 200,000 beyond what is necessary to force a vote.www.politico.com