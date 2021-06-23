Newsom recall date could come soon as counties update signature totals

On June 28, California Governor Gavin Newsom filed a lawsuit against the Secretary of State, seeking to have his party membership listed on the upcoming recall ballot. In 2019 the recall law was changed to provide that a person being recalled may have his or her party listed on the recall ballot, if the office is a partisan office. However that law, SB 151, said the person being recalled had to inform the Secretary of State about whether he or she wants the party on the ballot or not very early in the process.