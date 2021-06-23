Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Newsom recall date could come soon as counties update signature totals

By JEREMY B. WHITE
POLITICO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA push to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom moved into its next phase on Wednesday as counties submitted updated signature counts. State law allows people who sign recall petitions to subsequently withdraw their support. That process saw a grand total of 43 Californians erase their signatures, according to the Secretary of State's office, putting the total at 1,719,900 — more than 200,000 beyond what is necessary to force a vote.

www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eleni Kounalakis
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Shirley Weber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Recall Election#Californians#State#The Department Of Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Walnut Creek, CASFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Newsom Sues Over Lack of Party Affiliation on Recall Ballot

The Willow Fire near Big Sur is now 73% contained. State parks in the area and the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center have all been spared any damage. [Mercury News]. With the W.H.O. and several governments around the world now pushing people to continue wearing masks in public due to the Delta variant, L.A. County health officials are "strongly recommending" people to wear them indoors. The L.A. recommendation is not a mandate, and experts still say this is more about protecting the unvaccinated from being infected and creating new outbreaks. [Chronicle]
California StateBallot-access.org

California Governor Sues to Have His Party Preference on Recall Ballot

On June 28, California Governor Gavin Newsom filed a lawsuit against the Secretary of State, seeking to have his party membership listed on the upcoming recall ballot. In 2019 the recall law was changed to provide that a person being recalled may have his or her party listed on the recall ballot, if the office is a partisan office. However that law, SB 151, said the person being recalled had to inform the Secretary of State about whether he or she wants the party on the ballot or not very early in the process.
PoliticsPosted by
CALMatters

Data undercut Newsom’s ‘roaring back’ claim

Virtually any utterance from Gavin Newsom’s mouth these days, as well as those from his press office and other outposts of his administration, contains the phrase “roaring back.”. When, for example, the Legislature passed a state budget to meet the June 15 constitutional deadline, Newsom issued a statement declaring that...
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

Editorial: California Democrats' unsavory plot to protect Gavin Newsom from recall

Since the GOP lost the White House and Senate last fall, Republican legislatures across the country have been furiously manipulating election rules to their perceived advantage. California Democrats appear determined not to be left out. The Legislature’s supermajority Democrats were fast-tracking legislation Monday to expedite scheduling of a gubernatorial recall...
PoliticsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Newsom sues to fix a ‘good faith mistake’ and place party preference on recall ballot

California Gov. Gavin Newsom now faces an additional hurdle in his campaign to defeat a recall bid. In a state where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans nearly 2 to 1, the Democratic governor’s name may appear on the recall ballot without a party preference, thanks to a paperwork mistake made more than a year ago. The candidates seeking to replace him in the still-unscheduled election will be listed with their stated party preference.
House RentRiverside Press Enterprise

Newsom’s $5 billion rent relief may right a wrong

Congratulations to Gov. Gavin Newsom for seeing an economic injustice few are willing to acknowledge. It’s about time someone in power finally addressed the inequity of the pandemic era’s housing relief programs. Newsom and the state legislature have agreed to spend $5 billion to $7 billion in relief cash to...
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Essential Politics: Picking a date for the Newsom recall

This is the June 28, 2021, edition of the Essential Politics newsletter. Like what you’re reading? Sign up to get it in your inbox three times a week. Amid this week’s flurry of final legislative votes on a state budget blueprint, we should also see the next big moment in the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Tom Del Berccao gives update on recall Newsom election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tom Del Beccaro, Chairman of Rescue California, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss updates on the latest in the effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom. An investigation from CapRadio and NPR’s California Newsroom has found that Gov. Newsom misled the public on his accomplishments in...
Electionsboxden.com

Jun 26 - Newsom to face recall election after state verifies 1.7M signatures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California’s effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is officially happening after the state verified more than 1.7 million signatures from supporters of the recall petition. The California Secretary of State’s Office confirmed the move on Wednesday. Only 43 people withdrew their names from the petition, but there...
Grass Valley, CAUnion

Fran Freedle: Recall Newsom

You just can’t make this stuff up. Gov. Gavin Newsom misrepresented his accomplishments and even disinvested in wildfire prevention by an astounding 690% regarding the number of acres treated with fuel breaks and prescribed burns, according to CapRadio and NPR’s California Newsroom. The media, normally favoring Newsom, stated that “Newsom’s wildfire response has faltered as he slashed $150 million from CalFire’s wildfire prevention budget.” A fact he can’t deny.
HomelessAS.com

Fourth stimulus check summary: 25 June 2021

Facing a looming deadline, legislative budget officials said late Friday they had reached a framework for the state budget with Gov. Gavin Newsom, hashing out agreements on homelessness funding, health coverage for undocumented seniors and other lingering policy differences. But the officials, who declined to speak on the record, said...
California Stateatlanticcitynews.net

Enough signatures to ensure recall election of California governor

SACRAMENTO, California: With nearly 200,000 more signatures than required to seek the ouster of California Governor Gavin Newsom, state officials have begun preparations for the recall vote. California Secretary of State Shirley Weber has announced that a petition to recall Newsom had collected enough signatures to begin the process for...
Los Angeles County, CAsignalscv.com

Newsom recall effort clears one more hurdle

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced Wednesday that the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom maintained enough signatures to initiate an election following a 30-day period when signatories could choose to withdraw their signatures. County election officials across the state reported that 48 people had withdrawn their signatures, according...
California Statethefirsttv.com

NEWSOM OUT? 1,719,900 Signatures Initiate Recall Election for CA Gov

The California Secretary of State’s Office confirmed they will be moving forward with a recall election after the prerequisite 1.5 million signatures were easily obtained. The vote must be held within 90 days. Newsom has been plagued by scandals for months including, “a highbrow dining excursion at the French Laundry...
California StatePosted by
Fox News

Gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner says she would cut the salaries of CA politicians in half

California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner on Thursday said she could cut the salaries of California's elected leaders "in half" if elected. The tweet comes after The California Citizens Compensation Commission (CCCC) voted on June 8 to increase the salaries of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and 132 other elected state officials by 4.2%, effective in December.