Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Patient-controlled admissions to inpatient care: A twelve-month naturalistic study of patients with schizophrenia spectrum diagnoses and the effects on admissions to and days in inpatient care

By Maria Skott, Natalie Durbeej, Maria Smitmanis-Lyle, Clara Hellner, Emelie Allenius, Sigrid Salomonsson, Tobias Lundgren, Nitya Jayaram-Lindström, Alexander Rozental
BioMed Central
 5 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 598 (2021) Cite this article. Patients with schizophrenia spectrum diagnoses have a poor prognostic outlook and rates of recovery. Inpatient care is common, but the decision to initiate such care is not solely up to the patient but also influenced by the healthcare providers. Recent ideas about shared decision-making however challenges this idea. Patient-Controlled Admissions (PCA) refers to a care model where a patient signs a contract that allows the decision for admission into inpatient care to be transferred onto the patient.

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inpatient Care#Study Group#Ct#Diagnoses#Schizophrenia#Pca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
News Break
Google
Related
HealthBioMed Central

Associations of GP practice characteristics with the rate of ambulatory care sensitive conditions in people living with dementia in England: an ecological analysis of routine data

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 613 (2021) Cite this article. Hospital admissions for Ambulatory Care Sensitive Conditions (ACSCs) are potentially avoidable. Dementia is one of the leading chronic conditions in terms of variability in ACSC admissions by general practice, as well as accounting for around a third of UK emergency admissions.
HealthNature.com

Frailty assessed by administrative tools and mortality in patients with pneumonia admitted to the hospital and ICU in Wales

The ideal method of identifying frailty is uncertain, and data on long-term outcomes is relatively limited. We examined frailty indices derived from population-scale linked data on Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and hospitalised non-ICU patients with pneumonia to elucidate the influence of frailty on mortality. Longitudinal cohort study between 2010–2018 using population-scale anonymised data linkage of healthcare records for adults admitted to hospital with pneumonia in Wales. Primary outcome was in-patient mortality. Odds Ratios (ORs [95% confidence interval]) for age, hospital frailty risk score (HFRS), electronic frailty index (eFI), Charlson comorbidity index (CCI), and social deprivation index were estimated using multivariate logistic regression models. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) was estimated to determine the best fitting models. Of the 107,188 patients, mean (SD) age was 72.6 (16.6) years, 50% were men. The models adjusted for the two frailty indices and the comorbidity index had an increased odds of in-patient mortality for individuals with an ICU admission (ORs for ICU admission in the eFI model 2.67 [2.55, 2.79], HFRS model 2.30 [2.20, 2.41], CCI model 2.62 [2.51, 2.75]). Models indicated advancing age, increased frailty and comorbidity were also associated with an increased odds of in-patient mortality (eFI, baseline fit, ORs: mild 1.09 [1.04, 1.13], moderate 1.13 [1.08, 1.18], severe 1.17 [1.10, 1.23]. HFRS, baseline low, ORs: intermediate 2.65 [2.55, 2.75], high 3.31 [3.17, 3.45]). CCI, baseline < 1, ORs: ‘1–10′ 1.15 [1.11, 1.20], > 10 2.50 [2.41, 2.60]). For predicting inpatient deaths, the CCI and HFRS based models were similar, however for longer term outcomes the CCI based model was superior. Frailty and comorbidity are significant risk factors for patients admitted to hospital with pneumonia. Frailty and comorbidity scores based on administrative data have only moderate ability to predict outcome.
HealthNature.com

Multivariable mortality risk prediction using machine learning for COVID-19 patients at admission (AICOVID)

In Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), early identification of patients with a high risk of mortality can significantly improve triage, bed allocation, timely management, and possibly, outcome. The study objective is to develop and validate individualized mortality risk scores based on the anonymized clinical and laboratory data at admission and determine the probability of Deaths at 7 and 28 days. Data of 1393 admitted patients (Expired—8.54%) was collected from six Apollo Hospital centers (from April to July 2020) using a standardized template and electronic medical records. 63 Clinical and Laboratory parameters were studied based on the patient’s initial clinical state at admission and laboratory parameters within the first 24 h. The Machine Learning (ML) modelling was performed using eXtreme Gradient Boosting (XGB) Algorithm. ‘Time to event’ using Cox Proportional Hazard Model was used and combined with XGB Algorithm. The prospective validation cohort was selected of 977 patients (Expired—8.3%) from six centers from July to October 2020. The Clinical API for the Algorithm is http://20.44.39.47/covid19v2/page1.php being used prospectively. Out of the 63 clinical and laboratory parameters, Age [adjusted hazard ratio (HR) 2.31; 95% CI 1.52–3.53], Male Gender (HR 1.72, 95% CI 1.06–2.85), Respiratory Distress (HR 1.79, 95% CI 1.32–2.53), Diabetes Mellitus (HR 1.21, 95% CI 0.83–1.77), Chronic Kidney Disease (HR 3.04, 95% CI 1.72–5.38), Coronary Artery Disease (HR 1.56, 95% CI − 0.91 to 2.69), respiratory rate > 24/min (HR 1.54, 95% CI 1.03–2.3), oxygen saturation below 90% (HR 2.84, 95% CI 1.87–4.3), Lymphocyte% in DLC (HR 1.99, 95% CI 1.23–2.32), INR (HR 1.71, 95% CI 1.31–2.13), LDH (HR 4.02, 95% CI 2.66–6.07) and Ferritin (HR 2.48, 95% CI 1.32–4.74) were found to be significant. The performance parameters of the current model is at AUC ROC Score of 0.8685 and Accuracy Score of 96.89. The validation cohort had the AUC of 0.782 and Accuracy of 0.93. The model for Mortality Risk Prediction provides insight into the COVID Clinical and Laboratory Parameters at admission. It is one of the early studies, reflecting on ‘time to event’ at the admission, accurately predicting patient outcomes.
Health Servicespharmatimes.com

Optimising NHS patient pathways in renal care

Sue Thomas explains how Wilmington Healthcare's unique behavioural methodology is helping to define best practice pathways for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) during the pandemic. The pandemic has highlighted the need to re-evaluate renal referral pathways and improve care closer to home through the identification and treatment of chronic...
Healthiotforall.com

The Doctor Will See You Now: Standard of Care for Patients

Remote working, remote learning, and even remote happy hour: the pandemic has forced us to adopt new ways of work and play to adapt to a new reality. And so, it fitted that the pan-EU research project IntellIoT gathered (remote) health tech experts to discuss the future of (remote) healthcare against this very particular backdrop.
Sciencecontagionlive.com

Clostridioides difficile Infection: Diagnosis, Testing, Screening, and Treatment

Investigators apply guidelines into practical management strategies. Identification of patients to undergo testing for Clostridiodes difficile infection (CDI) is largely based on a high index of suspicion, although the role of asymptomatic carriage in transmission highlights the importance of infection control in inpatient and outpatient settings, according to experts who participated in a Contagion® Peer Exchange panel. The discussion, moderated by Peter L. Salgo, MD, also discussed recommendations for treatment of recurrent CDI and considerations for selecting the most appropriate treatment method.
TechnologyMedagadget.com

Home Healthcare Software Market Patient Safety pandemic situation and Quality in Home Health Care | Detailed Study by Coherent Market Insights with Upcoming Trends

SEATTLE, June 21, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — The entry of new companies in the market and significant development in the macroeconomic conditions worldwide is expected boost growth of the home healthcare software market during 2016-2024. Conventional methods in home healthcare services included cumbersome paper work. However, increasing technological advancements and launch of advanced software has made home healthcare services more convenient and efficient. The integration of IT systems in the healthcare sector has offered several advantages. Healthcare software such as telehealth solutions and clinical management systems are available in the market. The major advantage of home healthcare software is the decrease in healthcare expenditure.
Public Healthnation.africa

Covid-19: Number of critical care patients Kenya jumps to 273

The number of Covid-19 patients under intensive care on Tuesday jumped from the 103 recorded the previous day to 273, the Health ministry said in its daily update on the pandemic in Kenya. Nation. Empower Africa. We come to you. We are always looking for ways to improve our stories....
HealthBioMed Central

Somatic symptom disorders and utilization of health services among Palestinian primary health care attendees: a cross-sectional study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 615 (2021) Cite this article. Many primary health care (PHC) clients come in with medically unexplained complaints, leading to frequent consultations and high usage of services and healthcare costs. This study aimed to determine the prevalence of somatic symptom disorder (SSD) among PHC attendees and explore its relation to other mental conditions and risk factors.
Medical & Biotechroche.com

Roche’s ENSPRYNG approved by European Commission as first and only at-home subcutaneous treatment for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD)

ENSPRYNG is the first and only treatment approved for both adults and adolescents in the EU with AQP4-IgG seropositive NMOSD. ENSPRYNG can be used as a monotherapy or in combination with immunosuppressive therapy to reduce relapses and prevent permanent disability. In Phase III studies, ENSPRYNG significantly reduced the number and...
Cancersciencecodex.com

Oncotarget: Treatment outcomes in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma

Oncotarget published "Insulin-like growth factor 1/Child-Turcotte-Pugh composite score as a predictor of treatment outcomes in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma treated with sorafenib" which reported that this study investigated the association of the IGF/CTP score with overall survival and progression-free survival of HCC patients treated with sorafenib. The authors calculated...
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Sarcopenia and prognosis of advanced cancer patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors: A comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis.

Sarcopenia is commonly encountered in patients with advanced cancer, but the role of sarcopenia in predicting prognosis in this group of patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) remains undetermined. The aim of this study was to performed the first meta-analysis focusing on the prognostic value of sarcopenia in patients with advanced cancer who were treated with ICIs comprehensively.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Risk for post-thrombotic syndrome after lower-limb deep vein thrombosis: location of the thrombus or residual thrombi?

Many works aimed to determine factors that influence the onset of postthrombotic syndrome after an acute episode of deep venous thrombosis. We aimed to compare the prognostic value of the most proximal extent of thrombus (proximal and distal DVT) versus the residual thrombosis as identified by venous ultrasonography performed during follow-up. We conducted a retrospective study of prospectively collected 1183 consecutive cohort patients in the RIETE registry after a first episode of deep venous thrombosis and assessed for postthrombotic syndrome after 12 months.
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Microwave ablation compared with radiofrequency ablation for the treatment of liver cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis.

Guidelines have reported that although microwave ablation (MWA) has potential advantages over radiofrequency ablation (RFA), superiority in efficacy and safety remain unclear. Aim of the study is to compare MWA with RFA in the treatment of liver cancer. Meta-analysis was conducted according to the PRISMA guidelines for studies published from...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Clinical predictors of the presence of obstructive sleep apnea in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is much common and associated with worse clinical outcomes in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), however, the diagnosis of OSA in HCM is still insufficient. We aim to investigate the clinical predictors of OSA in a large series of patients with HCM. A total of 589 patients with HCM who underwent sleep evaluations were retrospectively enrolled. Data from clinical characteristics and polysomnography studies were recorded. OSA was present in 346 patients (58.7%). Patients who had OSA were older, more likely to be male and had more clinical comorbidities such as hypertension, atrial fibrillation and cardiac remodeling. Multivariate logistic analyses showed that male, age, body mass index, hypertension and left ventricular outflow tract obstruction were significant factors associated with OSA. The area under the ROC curve (AUC) was 0.78 (95% CI 0.74–0.82; P < 0.001). These factors were also able to identify moderate to severe OSA with an AUC of 0.77 (95% CI 0.73–0.81; P < 0.001). These findings suggest that identifying HCM patients with high risk for OSA is feasible using characteristics from clinical practices and clinicians should have no hesitate to conduct sleep test in these patients.
Sciencebarrheadnews.com

Covid-19 antibody levels vary according to vaccine and past infection – study

Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine induces lower levels of antibodies against the variant first detected in India than against other strains, new research suggests. The laboratory findings from the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) UCLH Biomedical Research Centre compared the results to...
Marketsonpblog.com

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infections Market Professional Industry Research Report 2030

DelveInsight’s “Respiratory syncytial virus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The...
Cancerletlifehappen.com

Researchers discover protein complex that promotes cancer growth

Disruption of complex hinders cancer growth without harming normal cells. A discovery by a team of researchers, led by a Geisinger professor, could yield a potential new treatment for breast cancer. In a study published this month in Cell Reports, the team used small molecules known as peptides to disrupt...